Sunday’s Major League Linescore

|Washington (ss)
|003
|100
|000—4
|10
|2
|New York Mets
|201
|014
|00x—8
|9
|0
Ross, Guilbeau (6), Bacus (6), Baez (7), Self (8), and Kieboom, Gushue; Peterson, Woods-Richardson (3), Lee (4), Coleman (8), and Ramos, Sanchez. W_Lee. L_Guilbeau. HRs_Adams; Lagares.
___
|Toronto
|002
|300
|001—6
|12
|2
|Detroit
|140
|238
|00x—18
|17
|0
Reid-Foley, Shafer (3), Norris (5), Isaacs (6), Case (6), Ouellette (8), and Maile, Cantwell; Norris, Farmer (5), Hardy (7), Stumpf (8), Thielbar (9), and Hicks. W_Norris. L_Shafer. HRs_Biggio, Grichuk; Cabrera, Mahtook, Cameron.
___
|New York Yankees
|000
|004
|100—5
|6
|1
|Minnesota
|000
|101
|100—3
|9
|1
Paxton, Cessa (6), Feyereisen (8), Alvarez (9), and Romine, Saez; Perez, May (6), Hildenberger (7), Harper (8), Adams (9), and Garver, Rosario. W_Paxton. L_Perez. Sv_Alvarez.
___
|Miami
|000
|000
|010—1
|6
|1
|St. Louis
|100
|000
|001—2
|3
|0
Gallen, Kinley (6), Kickham (7), Alvarez (8), Eveld (9), and Wallach, Murphy; Whitley (9), Webb (10), Cruz (12), Beck (13), and Molina, Knizner. W_Beck. L_Eveld. HRs_Goldschmidt.
___
|Baltimore (ss)
|100
|011
|001—4
|11
|3
|Philadelphia
|111
|214
|10x—11
|18
|2
Fry, Gonzalez (2), Ynoa (4), Lucas (6), Rogers (7), and Perez, Susac; Irvin, Robertson (5), Beato (5), Nicasio (6), Neris (7), Morgan (8), Singer (8), Martin (9), and Knapp, Brantly. W_Irvin. L_Fry. HRs_Nunez, Palmeiro, Perez; Herrera, Altherr.
___
|Washington (ss)
|210
|000
|000—3
|5
|0
|Houston
|011
|100
|02x—5
|13
|0
Corbin, Alvarez (7), and Gomes, Reetz; Cole, Rondon (6), Pressly (7), Osuna (7), Devenski (8), Scheetz (9), and Stassi, Stubbs. W_Devenski. L_Alvarez. Sv_Scheetz. HRs_Marisnick.
___
|Pittsburgh
|100
|000
|000—1
|9
|0
|Baltimore (ss)
|000
|000
|010—1
|6
|0
Williams, Kingham (4), Brault (7), and Stallings, Kelley; Cashner, Karns (3), Givens (5), Scott (6), Castro (7), Long (8), Wotherspoon (9), and Sucre, Cervenka. HRs_Kang.
___
|Texas (ss)
|100
|001
|001—3
|5
|1
|Nashville
|010
|002
|10x—4
|6
|3
Jurado, Chavez (4), Kelley (6), Leclerc (7), Sadzeck (8), and Kiner-Falefa, Sanchez; Hearn, Pelham (6), Martin (7), Dillard (8), Feigl (9), and Trevino, Morgan. W_Pelham. L_Kelley 0-1. Sv_Feigl. HRs_Beck.
___
|Colorado
|000
|013
|000—4
|7
|0
|Cincinnati
|000
|000
|120—3
|8
|0
Marquez, Johnson (4), Garcia (5), Bowden (9), and Rabago, Perez; Gray, Iglesias (10), Peralta (11), Wisler (12), Kuhnel (13), and Barnhart, Brown. W_Johnson 3-1. L_Gray 0-1. Sv_Wisler. HRs_Sparks.
___
|Kansas City
|100
|010
|001—3
|4
|0
|Texas (ss)
|000
|101
|100—3
|9
|0
Junis, Zimmer (8), Lenik (9), and Gallagher, Schwindel; Lynn, Weickel (6), Matuella (8), Beras (9), and Bandy, Whatley. HRs_Peterson, Gallagher; Reed.
___
|Cleveland
|000
|000
|102—3
|12
|0
|Chicago White Sox
|003
|001
|30x—7
|11
|0
Bieber, Ramirez (6), Perez (7), Eubank (8), and Perez, Lavastida; Thompson, Marshall (2), Nolin (3), Foster (6), Dopico (7), Nin (8), Heuer (9), and Collins, Gonzalez. W_Nolin 1-0. L_Bieber 2-2. Sv_Heuer. HRs_Engel.
___
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.