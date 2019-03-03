Sunday’s Major League Linescore

Houston 200 000 000—2 7 0 Washington 002 200 00x—4 6 0

Cole, Rondon (3), Pinales (3), Garza (4), Pressly (5), Bostick (6), Solomon (8), and Chirinos, Ritchie; Sanchez, Ross (3), Rosenthal (5), Adams (6), Barraclough (7), Grace (8), Williams (9), and Gomes, Severino. W_Ross 1-0. L_Pinales. Sv_Williams.

Miami 000 021 002—5 10 0 Atlanta 210 101 001—6 8 1

Straily, Keller (3), Steckenrider (4), Conley (5), Kinley (6), Eveld (7), Alvarez (8), Moran (9), and Chavez, Vigil; Newcomb, Vizcaino (4), Biddle (5), Venters (6), Clouse (7), Weigel (8), Wentz (9), Santiago (9), and Flowers. W_Santiago 1-0. L_Moran 0-1. Sv_Alvarez. HRs_Duvall (2), Flowers, Blanco, Jackson.

Detroit (ss) 000 010 000—1 5 0 New York Yankees (ss) 211 020 10x—7 9 1

Norris, VerHagen (2), Turnbull (4), Stumpf (6), Alexander (7), Houston (8), and Wilson, Rogers; Tanaka, Holder (4), Chapman (5), Britton (6), Ottavino (7), Abreu (8), and Sanchez, Diaz. W_Tanaka 1-0. L_Norris 0-1. Sv_Holder. HRs_Rodriguez; Gardner (2), Judge (2), Gilliam, Sanchez.

