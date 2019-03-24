Listen Live Sports

Sunday’s Major League Linescore

March 24, 2019 7:47 pm
 
Washington (ss) 003 100 000—4 10 2
New York Mets 201 014 00x—8 9 0

Ross, Guilbeau (6), Bacus (6), Baez (7), Self (8), and Kieboom, Gushue; Peterson, Woods-Richardson (3), Lee (4), Coleman (8), and Ramos, Sanchez. W_Lee. L_Guilbeau. HRs_Adams; Lagares.

___

Toronto 002 300 001—6 12 2
Detroit 140 238 00x—18 17 0

Reid-Foley, Shafer (3), Norris (5), Isaacs (6), Case (6), Ouellette (8), and Maile, Cantwell; Norris, Farmer (5), Hardy (7), Stumpf (8), Thielbar (9), and Hicks. W_Norris. L_Shafer. HRs_Biggio, Grichuk; Cabrera, Mahtook, Cameron.

___

        Insight by HID Global: Learn how agencies approaching identity authentication in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement
New York Yankees 000 004 100—5 6 1
Minnesota 000 101 100—3 9 1

Paxton, Cessa (6), Feyereisen (8), Alvarez (9), and Romine, Saez; Perez, May (6), Hildenberger (7), Harper (8), Adams (9), and Garver, Rosario. W_Paxton. L_Perez. Sv_Alvarez.

___

Miami 000 000 010—1 6 1
St. Louis 100 000 001—2 3 0

Gallen, Kinley (6), Kickham (7), Alvarez (8), Eveld (9), and Wallach, Murphy; Whitley (9), Webb (10), Cruz (12), Beck (13), and Molina, Knizner. W_Beck. L_Eveld. HRs_Goldschmidt.

___

Baltimore (ss) 100 011 001—4 11 3
Philadelphia 111 214 10x—11 18 2

Fry, Gonzalez (2), Ynoa (4), Lucas (6), Rogers (7), and Perez, Susac; Irvin, Robertson (5), Beato (5), Nicasio (6), Neris (7), Morgan (8), Singer (8), Martin (9), and Knapp, Brantly. W_Irvin. L_Fry. HRs_Nunez, Palmeiro, Perez; Herrera, Altherr.

___

Washington (ss) 210 000 000—3 5 0
Houston 011 100 02x—5 13 0

Corbin, Alvarez (7), and Gomes, Reetz; Cole, Rondon (6), Pressly (7), Osuna (7), Devenski (8), Scheetz (9), and Stassi, Stubbs. W_Devenski. L_Alvarez. Sv_Scheetz. HRs_Marisnick.

___

Pittsburgh 100 000 000—1 9 0
Baltimore (ss) 000 000 010—1 6 0

Williams, Kingham (4), Brault (7), and Stallings, Kelley; Cashner, Karns (3), Givens (5), Scott (6), Castro (7), Long (8), Wotherspoon (9), and Sucre, Cervenka. HRs_Kang.

___

Texas (ss) 100 001 001—3 5 1
Nashville 010 002 10x—4 6 3

Jurado, Chavez (4), Kelley (6), Leclerc (7), Sadzeck (8), and Kiner-Falefa, Sanchez; Hearn, Pelham (6), Martin (7), Dillard (8), Feigl (9), and Trevino, Morgan. W_Pelham. L_Kelley 0-1. Sv_Feigl. HRs_Beck.

___

Colorado 000 013 000—4 7 0
Cincinnati 000 000 120—3 8 0

Marquez, Johnson (4), Garcia (5), Bowden (9), and Rabago, Perez; Iglesias (10), Peralta (11), Wisler (12), Kuhnel (13), and Barnhart, Brown. W_Johnson. L_Gray. Sv_Bowden. HRs_Sparks.

___

Kansas City 100 010 001—3 4 0
Texas (ss) 000 101 100—3 9 0

Junis, Zimmer (8), Lenik (9), and Gallagher, Schwindel; Lynn, Weickel (6), Matuella (8), Beras (9), and Bandy, Whatley. HRs_Peterson, Gallagher; Reed.

___

Cleveland 000 000 102—3 12 0
Chicago White Sox 003 001 30x—7 11 0

Bieber, Ramirez (6), Perez (7), Eubank (8), and Perez, Lavastida; Thompson, Marshall (2), Nolin (3), Foster (6), Dopico (7), Nin (8), Heuer (9), and Collins, Gonzalez. W_Nolin. L_Bieber. Sv_Heuer. HRs_Engel.

___

Chicago Cubs 610 572 030—24 27 0
San Diego 300 300 000—6 7 1

Montgomery, Chatwood (3), Brach (4), Lugo (4), Collins (5), Webster (6), Maples (7), Brooks (8), Baldonado (9), and Caratini, Amaya; Allen, Mitchell (1), Solis (3), Reyes (4), Maton (4), Quantrill (5), Radke (5), Colletti (7), Belen (9), and Hedges, Mejia, Seagle. W_Montgomery. L_Allen. HRs_Evans; Urias, Pirela.

___

Milwaukee 000 110 100—3 6 0
Arizona 001 000 010—2 7 1

Peralta, Hardy (4), Anderson (5), Albers (7), Petricka (8), Olczak (9), and Nottingham; Rzepczynski (10), Andriese (10), Chafin (12), and Murphy, Miroglio. W_Hardy. L_Godley. Sv_Olczak.

___

Tampa Bay 000 000 200—2 8 0
Atlanta 202 000 00x—4 8 0

Glasnow, Beeks (5), Sulser (8), and Zunino, James; Gausman, Jackson (4), Harrison (5), Graham (7), McLaughlin (8), Rowen (9), and McCann, Jackson. W_Gausman. L_Glasnow. Sv_Rowen. HRs_Robertson.

___

San Francisco 000 000 000—0 3 0
Oakland 200 100 20x—5 4 0

Rodriguez, Gott (5), Bergen (7), Rogers (8), and Garcia; Anderson, Montas (7), and Hundley. W_Anderson 1-0. L_Rodriguez 0-4. HRs_Piscotty, Profar, Laureano.

___

