...

Sunday’s Major League Linescore

March 3, 2019 4:21 pm
 
Minnesota (ss) 001 110 022—7 12 1
Boston 001 017 00x—9 11 0

Gonsalves, De Jong (4), Alvarez (6), Morin (7), Vasquez (8), and Astudillo; Hernandez, Thornburg (3), Ramirez (4), Walden (6), Weems (8), Runzler (9), and Leon, Rei. W_Walden 2-0. L_De Jong 0-2. HRs_Navarreto, Rosales; Renda, Chavis.

___

Houston 200 000 000—2 7 0
Washington 002 200 00x—4 6 0

Cole, Rondon (3), Pinales (3), Garza (4), Pressly (5), Bostick (6), Solomon (8), and Chirinos, Ritchie; Sanchez, Ross (3), Rosenthal (5), Adams (6), Barraclough (7), Grace (8), Williams (9), and Gomes, Severino. W_Ross 1-0. L_Pinales. Sv_Williams.

___

Tampa Bay 400 300 030—10 9 1
Pittsburgh 000 100 102—4 7 0

Stanek, Drake (2), Beeks (3), Faria (5), Poche (8), Sadler (9), and Zunino, Pinto; Keller, Escobar (2), Holmes (3), Waddell (4), Crick (5), Burdi (6), Slegers (7), Hartlieb (9), and Stallings, Kelley. W_Stanek 1-0. L_Keller 0-1. HRs_Wendle, Garcia; Reyes.

___

Miami 000 021 002—5 10 0
Atlanta 210 101 001—6 8 1

Straily, Keller (3), Steckenrider (4), Conley (5), Kinley (6), Eveld (7), Alvarez (8), Moran (9), and Chavez, Vigil; Newcomb, Vizcaino (4), Biddle (5), Venters (6), Clouse (7), Weigel (8), Wentz (9), Santiago (9), and Flowers. W_Santiago 1-0. L_Moran 0-1. Sv_Alvarez. HRs_Duvall (2), Flowers, Blanco, Jackson.

___

Detroit (ss) 000 010 000—1 5 0
New York Yankees (ss) 211 020 10x—7 9 1

Norris, VerHagen (2), Turnbull (4), Stumpf (6), Alexander (7), Houston (8), and Wilson, Rogers; Tanaka, Holder (4), Chapman (5), Britton (6), Ottavino (7), Abreu (8), and Sanchez, Diaz. W_Tanaka 1-0. L_Norris 0-1. Sv_Holder. HRs_Rodriguez; Gardner (2), Judge (2), Gilliam, Sanchez.

___

Philadelphia 002 000 001—3 7 0
Minnesota 000 030 000—3 7 1

Arrieta, Morgan (4), Arano (5), McGarry (5), Ramos (6), Bleich (7), Martin (8), Brown (9), and Realmuto, Brantly; Berrios, Dean (3), Perez (4), Guilmet (7), Eades (8), Harper (9), and Castro, Telis. Sv_Harper. HRs_Romine; Schoop.

___

New York Yankees (ss) 011 000 000—2 4 2
Toronto 001 002 20x—5 7 1

German, Coulombe (3), Hutchison (4), Stephan (6), Coshow (7), Sosebee (8), and Higashioka, Saez; Shoemaker, Gaviglio (3), Giles (6), Tepera (7), Axford (8), Mayza (9), and Maile, McGuire. W_Giles 1-0. L_Stephan 0-1. Sv_Mayza. HRs_Voit; McKinney, Tellez.

___

