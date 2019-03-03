Sunday’s Major League Linescore

|Minnesota (ss)
|001
|110
|022—7
|12
|1
|Boston
|001
|017
|00x—9
|11
|0
Gonsalves, De Jong (4), Alvarez (6), Morin (7), Vasquez (8), and Astudillo; Hernandez, Thornburg (3), Ramirez (4), Walden (6), Weems (8), Runzler (9), and Leon, Rei. W_Walden 2-0. L_De Jong 0-2. HRs_Navarreto, Rosales; Renda, Chavis.
___
|Houston
|200
|000
|000—2
|7
|0
|Washington
|002
|200
|00x—4
|6
|0
Cole, Rondon (3), Pinales (3), Garza (4), Pressly (5), Bostick (6), Solomon (8), and Chirinos, Ritchie; Sanchez, Ross (3), Rosenthal (5), Adams (6), Barraclough (7), Grace (8), Williams (9), and Gomes, Severino. W_Ross 1-0. L_Pinales. Sv_Williams.
___
|Tampa Bay
|400
|300
|030—10
|9
|1
|Pittsburgh
|000
|100
|102—4
|7
|0
Stanek, Drake (2), Beeks (3), Faria (5), Poche (8), Sadler (9), and Zunino, Pinto; Keller, Escobar (2), Holmes (3), Waddell (4), Crick (5), Burdi (6), Slegers (7), Hartlieb (9), and Stallings, Kelley. W_Stanek 1-0. L_Keller 0-1. HRs_Wendle, Garcia; Reyes.
___
|Miami
|000
|021
|002—5
|10
|0
|Atlanta
|210
|101
|001—6
|8
|1
Straily, Keller (3), Steckenrider (4), Conley (5), Kinley (6), Eveld (7), Alvarez (8), Moran (9), and Chavez, Vigil; Newcomb, Vizcaino (4), Biddle (5), Venters (6), Clouse (7), Weigel (8), Wentz (9), Santiago (9), and Flowers. W_Santiago 1-0. L_Moran 0-1. Sv_Alvarez. HRs_Duvall (2), Flowers, Blanco, Jackson.
___
|Detroit (ss)
|000
|010
|000—1
|5
|0
|New York Yankees (ss)
|211
|020
|10x—7
|9
|1
Norris, VerHagen (2), Turnbull (4), Stumpf (6), Alexander (7), Houston (8), and Wilson, Rogers; Tanaka, Holder (4), Chapman (5), Britton (6), Ottavino (7), Abreu (8), and Sanchez, Diaz. W_Tanaka 1-0. L_Norris 0-1. Sv_Holder. HRs_Rodriguez; Gardner (2), Judge (2), Gilliam, Sanchez.
___
|Philadelphia
|002
|000
|001—3
|7
|0
|Minnesota (ss)
|000
|030
|000—3
|7
|1
Arrieta, Morgan (4), Arano (5), McGarry (5), Ramos (6), Bleich (7), Martin (8), Brown (9), and Realmuto, Brantly; Berrios, Dean (3), Perez (4), Guilmet (7), Eades (8), Harper (9), and Castro, Telis. Sv_Harper. HRs_Romine; Schoop.
___
|New York Mets
|003
|020
|410—10
|11
|2
|St. Louis
|120
|030
|011—8
|15
|2
Wheeler, Smith (2), Avilan (4), Dowdy (5), Rhame (5), Bashlor (7), Villines (9), and Mesoraco, Mazeika; Ponce de Leon, Hudson (4), Brebbia (5), Gallegos (7), Webb (9), and Knizner, Hudson. W_Rhame 1-0. L_Brebbia 0-1. Sv_Villines. HRs_Guillorme, Smith, Hechavarria; Carpenter, O’Neill.
___
|New York Yankees (ss)
|011
|000
|000—2
|4
|2
|Toronto
|001
|002
|20x—5
|7
|1
German, Coulombe (3), Hutchison (4), Stephan (6), Coshow (7), Sosebee (8), and Higashioka, Saez; Shoemaker, Gaviglio (3), Giles (6), Tepera (7), Axford (8), Mayza (9), and Maile, McGuire. W_Giles 1-0. L_Stephan 0-1. Sv_Mayza. HRs_Voit; McKinney, Tellez.
___
|Detroit (ss)
|301
|010
|000—5
|8
|0
|Baltimore
|001
|300
|12x—7
|10
|0
Boyd, Alcantara (4), Funkhouser (5), Cisnero (7), Soto (8), Blackwood (8), and Greiner, Sanchez; Cashner, Scott (4), Kline (5), Long (5), Ynoa (6), Araujo (8), Carroll (9), and Wynns, Susac. W_Araujo 1-0. L_Soto 1-1. Sv_Carroll. HRs_Goodrum; Hays, Santander.
___
|Texas (ss)
|300
|000
|000—3
|5
|2
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|014
|001
|00x—6
|7
|1
Lynn, Chavez (3), Del Pozo (6), Romano (7), Gomez (8), and Trevino, Moore; Maeda, Jansen (3), Kelly (4), Cingrani (5), Fields (6), Chargois (7), McCreery (8), Vasquez (9), and Barnes, Smith. W_Jansen 1-0. L_Lynn 0-1. Sv_Vasquez. HRs_Davidson; Estevez.
___
|San Diego
|000
|100
|020—3
|6
|2
|Texas (ss)
|008
|030
|00x—11
|16
|1
Paddack, Weir (3), Yates (4), Erlin (5), McGrath (7), Torres (8), and Hedges, Mejia; Burke, Sampson (3), McAllister (5), Martin (7), Curtis (8), Espinal (9), and Mathis, Bandy, Moorman. W_Sampson 1-0. L_Paddack 1-1. HRs_Odor.
___
|Cincinnati
|600
|300
|020—11
|14
|2
|Milwaukee
|311
|000
|000—5
|9
|1
Sims, Romano (2), Gutierrez (4), Peralta (6), Krol (7), Finnegan (8), Martinez (9), and Graterol, Okey; Tomlin, Guerra (4), Andrews (5), Knebel (6), Hader (7), Barnes (8), Perdomo (9), and Pina, Gosewisch. W_Sims 1-0. L_Tomlin 1-1. HRs_Dietrich, Ervin, Farmer; Yelich, Pina, Perez.
___
|Arizona
|010
|020
|000—3
|8
|1
|Seattle
|000
|104
|01x—6
|9
|0
Godley, Chafin (4), Lopez (5), Bracho (6), Shipley (6), Nolasco (7), Payamps (8), and Kelly, Varsho; Gonzales, Strickland (5), Festa (6), Garton (7), Leyer (8), McKay (9), and Narvaez, Lobaton. W_Festa. L_Bracho.
___
|Oakland
|000
|000
|100—1
|3
|0
|Los Angeles Angels
|003
|000
|01x—4
|11
|1
Estrada, Anderson (4), Holmes (7), Bridwell (8), and Phegley, Murphy; Hudson, Jennings (2), Bedrosian (3), Anderson (4), Jewell (5), Curtiss (6), Jerez (7), Ramsey (8), Hanewich (9), Hofacket (9), and Garneau, Smith. W_Bedrosian 1-0. L_Estrada 0-1. Sv_Hofacket. HRs_Trout, Pujols, Rojas.
___
|San Francisco
|000
|001
|110—3
|12
|0
|Colorado
|100
|120
|41x—9
|13
|0
Rodriguez, Adon (4), Okert (5), Gott (6), Lopez (7), Wolff (8), and Posey, Rivera, Marte; Freeland, Davis (4), McGee (5), Shaw (6), Grills (7), Garcia (8), Pierpont (9), and Iannetta, Murphy. W_Freeland 1-1. L_Rodriguez 0-1. HRs_Valaika (2), Arenado.
___
