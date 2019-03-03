Sunday’s Major League Linescore

Minnesota (ss) 001 110 022—7 12 1 Boston 001 017 00x—9 11 0

Gonsalves, De Jong (4), Alvarez (6), Morin (7), Vasquez (8), and Astudillo; Hernandez, Thornburg (3), Ramirez (4), Walden (6), Weems (8), Runzler (9), and Leon, Rei. W_Walden 2-0. L_De Jong 0-2. HRs_Navarreto, Rosales; Renda, Chavis.

___

Houston 200 000 000—2 7 0 Washington 002 200 00x—4 6 0

Cole, Rondon (3), Pinales (3), Garza (4), Pressly (5), Bostick (6), Solomon (8), and Chirinos, Ritchie; Sanchez, Ross (3), Rosenthal (5), Adams (6), Barraclough (7), Grace (8), Williams (9), and Gomes, Severino. W_Ross 1-0. L_Pinales. Sv_Williams.

___

Advertisement

Tampa Bay 400 300 030—10 9 1 Pittsburgh 000 100 102—4 7 0

Stanek, Drake (2), Beeks (3), Faria (5), Poche (8), Sadler (9), and Zunino, Pinto; Keller, Escobar (2), Holmes (3), Waddell (4), Crick (5), Burdi (6), Slegers (7), Hartlieb (9), and Stallings, Kelley. W_Stanek 1-0. L_Keller 0-1. HRs_Wendle, Garcia; Reyes.

___

Miami 000 021 002—5 10 0 Atlanta 210 101 001—6 8 1

Straily, Keller (3), Steckenrider (4), Conley (5), Kinley (6), Eveld (7), Alvarez (8), Moran (9), and Chavez, Vigil; Newcomb, Vizcaino (4), Biddle (5), Venters (6), Clouse (7), Weigel (8), Wentz (9), Santiago (9), and Flowers. W_Santiago 1-0. L_Moran 0-1. Sv_Alvarez. HRs_Duvall (2), Flowers, Blanco, Jackson.

___

Detroit (ss) 000 010 000—1 5 0 New York Yankees (ss) 211 020 10x—7 9 1

Norris, VerHagen (2), Turnbull (4), Stumpf (6), Alexander (7), Houston (8), and Wilson, Rogers; Tanaka, Holder (4), Chapman (5), Britton (6), Ottavino (7), Abreu (8), and Sanchez, Diaz. W_Tanaka 1-0. L_Norris 0-1. Sv_Holder. HRs_Rodriguez; Gardner (2), Judge (2), Gilliam, Sanchez.

___

Philadelphia 002 000 001—3 7 0 Minnesota (ss) 000 030 000—3 7 1

Arrieta, Morgan (4), Arano (5), McGarry (5), Ramos (6), Bleich (7), Martin (8), Brown (9), and Realmuto, Brantly; Berrios, Dean (3), Perez (4), Guilmet (7), Eades (8), Harper (9), and Castro, Telis. Sv_Harper. HRs_Romine; Schoop.

___

New York Mets 003 020 410—10 11 2 St. Louis 120 030 011—8 15 2

Wheeler, Smith (2), Avilan (4), Dowdy (5), Rhame (5), Bashlor (7), Villines (9), and Mesoraco, Mazeika; Ponce de Leon, Hudson (4), Brebbia (5), Gallegos (7), Webb (9), and Knizner, Hudson. W_Rhame 1-0. L_Brebbia 0-1. Sv_Villines. HRs_Guillorme, Smith, Hechavarria; Carpenter, O’Neill.

___

New York Yankees (ss) 011 000 000—2 4 2 Toronto 001 002 20x—5 7 1

German, Coulombe (3), Hutchison (4), Stephan (6), Coshow (7), Sosebee (8), and Higashioka, Saez; Shoemaker, Gaviglio (3), Giles (6), Tepera (7), Axford (8), Mayza (9), and Maile, McGuire. W_Giles 1-0. L_Stephan. Sv_Mayza. HRs_Voit; McKinney, Tellez.

___

Detroit (ss) 301 010 000—5 8 0 Baltimore 001 300 12x—7 10 0

Boyd, Alcantara (4), Funkhouser (5), Cisnero (7), Soto (8), Blackwood (8), and Greiner, Sanchez; Cashner, Scott (4), Kline (5), Long (5), Ynoa (6), Araujo (8), Carroll (9), and Wynns, Susac. W_Araujo 1-0. L_Soto 1-1. Sv_Carroll. HRs_Goodrum; Hays, Santander.

___

Texas (ss) 300 000 000—3 5 2 Los Angeles Dodgers 014 001 00x—6 7 1

Lynn, Chavez (3), Del Pozo (6), Romano (7), Gomez (8), and Trevino, Moore; Maeda, Jansen (3), Kelly (4), Cingrani (5), Fields (6), Chargois (7), McCreery (8), Vasquez (9), and Barnes, Smith. W_Jansen 1-0. L_Lynn 0-1. Sv_Vasquez. HRs_Davidson; Estevez.

___

Chicago White Sox 000 120 010—4 4 1 Chicago Cubs 181 002 01x—13 13 1

Banuelos, Minaya (2), Bummer (2), Burr (3), Fry (5), Herrera (6), Foster (6), Lambert (7), and Collins, Gonzalez; Darvish, Lugo (3), Barnette (4), Maples (5), Tazawa (6), Ramirez (7), Zagurski (8), Mekkes (9), and Contreras, Davis. W_Darvish 1-0. L_Banuelos 0-1. Sv_Burr. HRs_Mendick, Abreu, Engel; Bryant, Adames.

___

Kansas City 000 008 005—13 10 1 Cleveland 430 000 000—7 12 1

Ellis, Lively (3), Zimmer (5), Griffin (7), Adam (9), and Viloria; Hentges, Perez (3), Clippard (4), Edwards (5), Pounders (6), Orlan (6), Goody (7), Anderson (8), Wojciechowski (9), DeMasi (9), and Perez, Haase. W_Zimmer 1-0. L_Orlan 0-1. HRs_Owings; Martin, Santana.

___

San Diego 000 100 020—3 6 2 Texas (ss) 008 030 00x—11 16 1

Paddack, Weir (3), Yates (4), Erlin (5), McGrath (7), Torres (8), and Hedges, Mejia; Burke, Sampson (3), McAllister (5), Martin (7), Curtis (8), Espinal (9), and Mathis, Bandy, Moorman. W_Sampson 1-0. L_Paddack 1-1. HRs_Odor.

___

Cincinnati 600 300 020—11 14 2 Milwaukee 311 000 000—5 9 1

Sims, Romano (2), Gutierrez (4), Peralta (6), Krol (7), Finnegan (8), Martinez (9), and Graterol, Okey; Tomlin, Guerra (4), Andrews (5), Knebel (6), Hader (7), Barnes (8), Perdomo (9), and Pina, Gosewisch. W_Sims 1-0. L_Tomlin 1-1. HRs_Dietrich, Ervin, Farmer; Yelich, Pina, Perez.

___

Arizona 010 020 000—3 8 1 Seattle 000 204 01x—7 9 0

Godley, Chafin (4), Lopez (5), Bracho (6), Shipley (6), Nolasco (7), Payamps (8), and Kelly, Varsho; Gonzales, Strickland (5), Festa (6), Garton (7), Leyer (8), McKay (9), and Narvaez, Lobaton. W_Festa. L_Bracho.

___

Oakland 000 000 100—1 3 0 Los Angeles Angels 003 000 01x—4 11 1

Estrada, Anderson (4), Holmes (7), Bridwell (8), and Phegley, Murphy; Hudson, Jennings (2), Bedrosian (3), Anderson (4), Jewell (5), Curtiss (6), Jerez (7), Ramsey (8), Hanewich (9), Hofacket (9), and Garneau, Smith. W_Bedrosian 1-0. L_Estrada 0-1. Sv_Hofacket. HRs_Trout, Pujols, Rojas.

___

San Francisco 000 001 110—3 12 0 Colorado 100 120 41x—9 13 0

Rodriguez, Adon (4), Okert (5), Gott (6), Lopez (7), Wolff (8), and Posey, Rivera, Marte; Freeland, Davis (4), McGee (5), Shaw (6), Grills (7), Garcia (8), Pierpont (9), and Iannetta, Murphy. W_Freeland 1-1. L_Rodriguez 0-1. HRs_Valaika (2), Arenado.

___

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.