Sunday’s Major League Linescore

March 10, 2019 3:56 pm
 
Pittsburgh 012 000 200—5 9 0
New York Yankees (ss) 000 310 02x—6 8 0

Archer, Liriano (4), Hartlieb (4), Burdi (5), Neverauskas (7), Liranzo (8), and Cervelli, Pabst; Happ, Ottavino (5), Chapman (6), Betances (7), Holder (7), Kahnle (8), and Romine, Diaz. W_Kahnle 1-0. L_Liranzo 0-1. Sv_Holder. HRs_Kang, Cervelli; Zehner, Urshela.

___

Toronto 502 003 000—10 13 1
Minnesota 000 001 000—1 7 1

Borucki, Thornton (6), Biagini (8), Murphy (9), and Jansen; Odorizzi, Dean (1), Eades (2), Magill (3), Mejia (4), Pineda (5), Nicolino (8), Harper (9), and Astudillo, Sawyer. W_Borucki 2-1. L_Odorizzi 1-1. Sv_Harper. HRs_Bichette (2), Tellez (2), Biggio.

___

Philadelphia 010 400 030—8 13 1
Baltimore 101 102 000—5 8 1

Nola, Garcia (4), Pivetta (5), Pazos (9), and Butera, Brantly; Rogers, Chleborad (4), Castro (5), Fry (6), Araujo (8), Kline (9), and Sucre, Cervenka. W_Pivetta 1-0. L_Araujo 1-1. Sv_Kline. HRs_Gosselin, Plouffe.

___

