Sunday’s Major League Linescore

|Pittsburgh
|012
|000
|200—5
|9
|0
|New York Yankees (ss)
|000
|310
|02x—6
|8
|0
Archer, Liriano (4), Hartlieb (4), Burdi (5), Neverauskas (7), Liranzo (8), and Cervelli, Pabst; Happ, Ottavino (5), Chapman (6), Betances (7), Holder (7), Kahnle (8), and Romine, Diaz. W_Kahnle 1-0. L_Liranzo 0-1. Sv_Holder. HRs_Kang, Cervelli; Zehner, Urshela.
___
|Toronto
|502
|003
|000—10
|13
|1
|Minnesota
|000
|001
|000—1
|7
|1
Borucki, Thornton (6), Biagini (8), Murphy (9), and Jansen; Odorizzi, Dean (1), Eades (2), Magill (3), Mejia (4), Pineda (5), Nicolino (8), Harper (9), and Astudillo, Sawyer. W_Borucki 2-1. L_Odorizzi 1-1. Sv_Harper. HRs_Bichette (2), Tellez (2), Biggio.
___
|Philadelphia
|010
|400
|030—8
|13
|1
|Baltimore
|101
|102
|000—5
|8
|1
Nola, Garcia (4), Pivetta (5), Pazos (9), and Butera, Brantly; Rogers, Chleborad (4), Castro (5), Fry (6), Araujo (8), Kline (9), and Sucre, Cervenka. W_Pivetta 1-0. L_Araujo 1-1. Sv_Kline. HRs_Gosselin, Plouffe.
___
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.