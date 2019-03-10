Sunday’s Major League Linescore

|Pittsburgh
|012
|000
|200—5
|9
|0
|New York Yankees (ss)
|000
|310
|02x—6
|8
|0
Archer, Liriano (4), Hartlieb (4), Burdi (5), Neverauskas (7), Liranzo (8), and Cervelli, Pabst; Happ, Ottavino (5), Chapman (6), Betances (7), Holder (7), Kahnle (8), and Romine, Diaz. W_Kahnle 1-0. L_Liranzo 0-1. Sv_Holder. HRs_Kang, Cervelli; Zehner, Urshela.
___
|Atlanta
|000
|010
|001—2
|6
|1
|Miami
|100
|040
|00x—5
|6
|0
Teheran, Allard (5), Burrows (5), Davidson (6), Webb (7), Parsons (7), and Flowers, Lopez; Alcantara, Ferrell (5), Romo (9), Steckenrider (10), Brice (11), Kinley (12), and Wallach, Chavez. W_Ferrell 1-0. L_Allard 0-1. HRs_O’Brien.
___
|Boston
|000
|000
|100—1
|6
|2
|Tampa Bay
|011
|312
|00x—8
|15
|0
Porcello, Velazquez (4), Workman (6), Brewer (7), Ellington (8), and Leon, Hernandez; Sadler, Pruitt (2), Pagan (4), Poche (5), Cloyd (6), Castillo (7), Alvarado (8), Stanek (9), and Perez, Bemboom, Meza. W_Pruitt 1-1. L_Porcello 0-1. Sv_Ellington. HRs_Heredia (2), Zunino, Lowe, Garcia, Wendle.
___
|New York Yankees (ss)
|000
|000
|110—2
|5
|0
|Detroit
|010
|000
|010—2
|6
|1
Cortes, Coulombe (3), Adams (5), Coshow (7), Farquhar (8), Hale (8), Brothers (9), and Lavarnway, Saez; Moore, Jimenez (5), Garrett (6), Houston (7), Ramirez (7), Cisnero (8), Fernandez (9), and Hicks, Rogers. Sv_Fernandez. HRs_Wagner; Cabrera.
___
|Toronto
|502
|003
|000—10
|13
|1
|Minnesota
|000
|001
|000—1
|7
|1
Borucki, Thornton (6), Biagini (8), Murphy (9), and Jansen; Odorizzi, Dean (1), Eades (2), Magill (3), Mejia (4), Pineda (5), Nicolino (8), Harper (9), and Astudillo, Sawyer. W_Borucki 2-1. L_Odorizzi 1-1. Sv_Harper. HRs_Bichette (2), Tellez (2), Biggio.
___
|Philadelphia
|010
|400
|030—8
|13
|1
|Baltimore
|101
|102
|000—5
|8
|1
Nola, Garcia (4), Pivetta (5), Pazos (9), and Butera, Brantly; Rogers, Chleborad (4), Castro (5), Fry (6), Araujo (8), Kline (9), and Sucre, Cervenka. W_Pivetta 1-0. L_Araujo 1-1. Sv_Kline. HRs_Gosselin, Plouffe.
___
|Washington
|001
|201
|200—6
|11
|0
|Houston
|000
|000
|301—4
|12
|1
Hellickson, Miller (5), Nuno (6), Cordero (7), Barraclough (8), Rosenthal (9), and Kieboom, Gushue; Miley, Pressly (4), Osuna (5), Rondon (6), Emanuel (7), Paredes (8), Pinales (9), and Chirinos, Ritchie, Manea. W_Hellickson 2-0. L_Miley 1-1. Sv_Pinales.
___
|St. Louis
|000
|000
|010—1
|5
|0
|New York Mets
|041
|200
|11x—9
|13
|0
Gomber, Layne (3), Beck (4), Cecil (6), Meisinger (7), Cervenka (8), and Wieters, Martinez, O’Keefe; Matz, Zamora (5), Gsellman (5), Familia (6), Wilson (7), Diaz (8), Oswalt (9), and Ramos, Nido, d’Arnaud. W_Matz 2-1. L_Gomber 0-2. Sv_Meisinger. HRs_Carlson; McNeil, d’Arnaud, Rosario.
___
|San Francisco (ss)
|100
|001
|020—4
|11
|0
|Oakland (ss)
|020
|020
|001—5
|9
|0
Suarez, Black (5), Bergen (6), Anderson (7), Okert (8), Law (9), and Garcia, Marte; Luzardo, Soria (5), Treinen (6), Rodney (7), Petit (8), Schlitter (9), and Hundley, Taylor. W_Schlitter. L_Law 1-1. Sv_Anderson. HRs_Garcia.
___
|Arizona (ss)
|000
|300
|000—3
|5
|1
|Cincinnati
|000
|010
|010—2
|6
|0
Kelly, Holland (5), Rzepczynski (6), Sherfy (7), Crichton (8), Gibson (9), and Joseph, Martinez; Roark, Iglesias (5), Hernandez (6), Bass (7), Bowman (8), Krol (9), and Casali, Okey. W_Kelly 1-0. L_Roark 1-1. Sv_Gibson. HRs_Joseph.
___
|San Diego
|000
|012
|413—11
|14
|2
|Kansas City
|150
|000
|000—6
|10
|0
Allen, Makita (2), Quantrill (3), Wingenter (6), Reyes (7), Stock (8), Yardley (9), and Mejia, Torrens; Lopez, Ynoa (5), Staumont (6), Greene (7), Lovelady (8), Marte (9), and Gallagher, Fernandez. W_Wingenter 2-0. L_Greene 0-2. HRs_Pirela (2), Rodriguez, Torrens; Merrifield, Mondesi, Gallagher.
___
|Chicago Cubs
|104
|000
|000—5
|6
|1
|Milwaukee
|001
|302
|10x—7
|10
|2
Hendricks, Mekkes (4), Brach (5), Duensing (6), Kintzler (7), Tazawa (8), Maples (8), and Contreras, Amaya; Burnes, Claudio (5), Barnes (6), Petricka (7), Smith (8), Jackson (9), and Grandal, Henry. W_Barnes 1-0. L_Duensing 1-1. Sv_Petricka. HRs_Arcia, Gamel, Saladino.
___
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|000
|003
|000—3
|7
|3
|Colorado (ss)
|000
|000
|010—1
|4
|0
Urias, Cingrani (4), Chargois (5), Kelly (6), Floro (7), Cabrera (8), Somsen (9), and Martin, Ruiz; Bettis, Dunn (5), Oh (6), Shaw (7), Howard (8), and Iannetta, Nicholas. W_Chargois 1-0. L_Oh 0-1. Sv_Somsen. HRs_Reynolds.
___
|Cleveland
|001
|751
|020—16
|16
|0
|Seattle (ss)
|011
|000
|000—2
|7
|0
Carrasco, Plutko (4), Otero (6), Grimm (7), Wittgren (8), Goody (9), and Plawecki, Federowicz; Hernandez, Cavanerio (4), Gilbert (5), Warren (5), Dunn (6), McKay (9), and Freitas, Nola. W_Carrasco 1-0. L_Hernandez 0-1. HRs_Flaherty, Federowicz, Barnes, Mercado; Bruce, Healy.
___
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.