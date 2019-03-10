Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Sunday’s Major League Linescore

March 10, 2019 7:51 pm
 
3 min read
Share       
Pittsburgh 012 000 200—5 9 0
New York Yankees (ss) 000 310 02x—6 8 0

Archer, Liriano (4), Hartlieb (4), Burdi (5), Neverauskas (7), Liranzo (8), and Cervelli, Pabst; Happ, Ottavino (5), Chapman (6), Betances (7), Holder (7), Kahnle (8), and Romine, Diaz. W_Kahnle 1-0. L_Liranzo 0-1. Sv_Holder. HRs_Kang, Cervelli; Zehner, Urshela.

___

Atlanta 000 010 001—2 6 1
Miami 100 040 00x—5 6 0

Teheran, Allard (5), Burrows (5), Davidson (6), Webb (7), Parsons (7), and Flowers, Lopez; Alcantara, Ferrell (5), Romo (9), Steckenrider (10), Brice (11), Kinley (12), and Wallach, Chavez. W_Ferrell 1-0. L_Allard 0-1. HRs_O’Brien.

___

Advertisement
Boston 000 000 100—1 6 2
Tampa Bay 011 312 00x—8 15 0

Porcello, Velazquez (4), Workman (6), Brewer (7), Ellington (8), and Leon, Hernandez; Sadler, Pruitt (2), Pagan (4), Poche (5), Cloyd (6), Castillo (7), Alvarado (8), Stanek (9), and Perez, Bemboom, Meza. W_Pruitt 1-1. L_Porcello 0-1. Sv_Ellington. HRs_Heredia (2), Zunino, Lowe, Garcia, Wendle.

___

New York Yankees (ss) 000 000 110—2 5 0
Detroit 010 000 010—2 6 1

Cortes, Coulombe (3), Adams (5), Coshow (7), Farquhar (8), Hale (8), Brothers (9), and Lavarnway, Saez; Moore, Jimenez (5), Garrett (6), Houston (7), Ramirez (7), Cisnero (8), Fernandez (9), and Hicks, Rogers. Sv_Fernandez. HRs_Wagner; Cabrera.

___

Toronto 502 003 000—10 13 1
Minnesota 000 001 000—1 7 1

Borucki, Thornton (6), Biagini (8), Murphy (9), and Jansen; Odorizzi, Dean (1), Eades (2), Magill (3), Mejia (4), Pineda (5), Nicolino (8), Harper (9), and Astudillo, Sawyer. W_Borucki 2-1. L_Odorizzi 1-1. Sv_Harper. HRs_Bichette (2), Tellez (2), Biggio.

___

Philadelphia 010 400 030—8 13 1
Baltimore 101 102 000—5 8 1

Nola, Garcia (4), Pivetta (5), Pazos (9), and Butera, Brantly; Rogers, Chleborad (4), Castro (5), Fry (6), Araujo (8), Kline (9), and Sucre, Cervenka. W_Pivetta 1-0. L_Araujo 1-1. Sv_Kline. HRs_Gosselin, Plouffe.

___

Washington 001 201 200—6 11 0
Houston 000 000 301—4 12 1

Hellickson, Miller (5), Nuno (6), Cordero (7), Barraclough (8), Rosenthal (9), and Kieboom, Gushue; Miley, Pressly (4), Osuna (5), Rondon (6), Emanuel (7), Paredes (8), Pinales (9), and Chirinos, Ritchie, Manea. W_Hellickson 2-0. L_Miley 1-1. Sv_Pinales.

___

St. Louis 000 000 010—1 5 0
New York Mets 041 200 11x—9 13 0

Gomber, Layne (3), Beck (4), Cecil (6), Meisinger (7), Cervenka (8), and Wieters, Martinez, O’Keefe; Matz, Zamora (5), Gsellman (5), Familia (6), Wilson (7), Diaz (8), Oswalt (9), and Ramos, Nido, d’Arnaud. W_Matz 2-1. L_Gomber 0-2. Sv_Meisinger. HRs_Carlson; McNeil, d’Arnaud, Rosario.

___

San Francisco (ss) 100 001 020—4 11 0
Oakland (ss) 020 020 001—5 9 0

Suarez, Black (5), Bergen (6), Anderson (7), Okert (8), Law (9), and Garcia, Marte; Luzardo, Soria (5), Treinen (6), Rodney (7), Petit (8), Schlitter (9), and Hundley, Taylor. W_Schlitter. L_Law 1-1. Sv_Anderson. HRs_Garcia.

___

Arizona (ss) 000 300 000—3 5 1
Cincinnati 000 010 010—2 6 0

Kelly, Holland (5), Rzepczynski (6), Sherfy (7), Crichton (8), Gibson (9), and Joseph, Martinez; Roark, Iglesias (5), Hernandez (6), Bass (7), Bowman (8), Krol (9), and Casali, Okey. W_Kelly 1-0. L_Roark 1-1. Sv_Gibson. HRs_Joseph.

___

San Diego 000 012 413—11 14 2
Kansas City 150 000 000—6 10 0

Allen, Makita (2), Quantrill (3), Wingenter (6), Reyes (7), Stock (8), Yardley (9), and Mejia, Torrens; Lopez, Ynoa (5), Staumont (6), Greene (7), Lovelady (8), Marte (9), and Gallagher, Fernandez. W_Wingenter 2-0. L_Greene 0-2. HRs_Pirela (2), Rodriguez, Torrens; Merrifield, Mondesi, Gallagher.

___

Texas 001 041 001—7 11 4
San Francisco (ss) 010 100 202—6 12 1

Smyly, Hammel (3), Martin (6), Gomez (8), Pelham (9), and Mathis, Bandy; Samardzija, Venditte (4), Abad (5), Dyson (6), Coonrod (7), Franco (8), Sampson (9), and Rivera, Bart. W_Hammel 1-0. L_Venditte 0-1. Sv_Pelham. HRs_Pence.

___

Oakland (ss) 210 003 100—7 12 0
Chicago White Sox 000 210 300—6 5 0

Mengden, Hendriks (5), Trivino (6), Wendelken (7), Wang (7), Romero (9), and Phegley; Giolito, Bummer (5), Colome (6), Jones (6), Cease (7), Turner (8), Stephens (9), and Castillo, Zavala. W_Hendriks. L_Colome 0-1. HRs_Laureano, Phegley, Neuse; Moncada.

___

Chicago Cubs 104 000 000—5 6 1
Milwaukee 001 302 10x—7 10 2

Hendricks, Mekkes (4), Brach (5), Duensing (6), Kintzler (7), Tazawa (8), Maples (8), and Contreras, Amaya; Burnes, Claudio (5), Barnes (6), Petricka (7), Smith (8), Jackson (9), and Grandal, Henry. W_Barnes 1-0. L_Duensing 1-1. Sv_Petricka. HRs_Arcia, Gamel, Saladino.

___

Los Angeles Dodgers 000 003 000—3 7 3
Colorado (ss) 000 000 010—1 4 0

Urias, Cingrani (4), Chargois (5), Kelly (6), Floro (7), Cabrera (8), Somsen (9), and Martin, Ruiz; Bettis, Dunn (5), Oh (6), Shaw (7), Howard (8), and Iannetta, Nicholas. W_Chargois 1-0. L_Oh 0-1. Sv_Somsen. HRs_Reynolds.

___

Cleveland 001 751 020—16 16 0
Seattle (ss) 011 000 000—2 7 0

Carrasco, Plutko (4), Otero (6), Grimm (7), Wittgren (8), Goody (9), and Plawecki, Federowicz; Hernandez, Cavanerio (4), Gilbert (5), Warren (5), Dunn (6), McKay (9), and Freitas, Nola. W_Carrasco 1-0. L_Hernandez 0-1. HRs_Flaherty, Federowicz, Barnes, Mercado; Bruce, Healy.

___

Colorado (ss) 100 001 000—2 3 1
Arizona (ss) 101 100 02x—5 9 2

Anderson, Castellani (5), Bowden (8), and Nunez, Rabago; Koch, Green (5), Shipley (8), and Kelly, Varsho. W_Koch 1-0. L_Anderson 0-2. Sv_Shipley. HRs_Vargas, Cron.

___

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|18 SANS Norfolk 2019
3|19 AFCEA Spring Intelligence Symposium
3|20 Washington Technology Power Breakfast:...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers, sailors together offload cargo along southern border

Today in History

2003: Iraq War begins

Get our daily newsletter.