By The Associated Press

Oakland 103 000 001—5 11 2 Nippon-Ham 000 000 100—1 8 0

Guilmet, Collins (2), Romero (3), Adams (3), Baxendale (4), and Garver; Sanchez, Fisk (4), and Maile. Sv_Baxendale. HRs_Grichuk.

___

