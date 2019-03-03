Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Sunday’s Sports Transactions

March 3, 2019 7:33 pm
 
2 min read
Share       
BASEBALL
American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Optioned RHP Hunter Harvey to Norfolk (IL). Reassigned C Cael Brockmeyer, LHP Chris Lee, RHPs Zach Pop and Dean Kremer, INF Zack Vincej and OFs Ryan McKenna and Mike Yastrzemski to minor league camp.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Traded OF Zack Granite to Texas for RHP Xavier Moore and cash and traded Moore to Baltimore for international signing bonus pool allocation.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Optioned RHP Grant Holmes, INF Jorge Mateo and OFs Luis Barrera and Syke Bolt to Las Vegas (PCL). Reassigned LHPs Dean Kiekhefer and Kyle Lobstein; RHPs Parker Bridwell, Jake Buchanan, Kyle Finnegan, Miguel Romero and Norge Ruiz; Cs Jonah Heim and Beau Taylor and INF Corban Joseph to their minor league camp.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Optioned OF/1B Joey Curletta to Tacoma (PCL).

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore IT modernization successes in this free webinar.

Advertisement

TEXAS RANGERS — Placed OF Scott Heineman on the 60-day DL.

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Agreed to terms with INF David Bote; LHPs Randy Rosario and Justin Steele; Cs Victor Caratini, Willson Contreras and Taylor Davis; OFs Albert Almora Jr., Ian Happ and Mark Zagunis; and RHPs Adbert Alzolay, Oscar De La Cruz, Dillon Maples, Alec Mills, James Norwood, Jen-Ho Tseng, Duane Underwood Jr. and Rowan Wick on one-year contracts.

Frontier League

GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Signed INF Brent Sakurai to a contract extension.

JOLIET SLAMMERS — Signed RHP Isaac Sanchez to a contract extension.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Recalled D Jason Demers from Tucson (AHL).

American Hockey League

MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS — Returned G Adam Carlson to Rapid City (ECHL).

TORONTO MARLIES — recalled D Kristians Rubins from Newfoundland (ECHL).

ECHL

ECHL — Suspended Indy F Ryan Rupert one game.

CINCINNATI CYCLONES — Signed G Devin Buffalo.

GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Released G Jason Pawloski.

ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Traded F Corey Kalk to Wichita.

READING ROYALS — Traded D Zach Todd to Rapid City.

SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Released G Nathan Perry.

COLLEGE

WAKE FOREST — Announced the retirement of athletic director Ron Wellman, effective May 1. Named John Currie athletic director.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|7 ASPA's 2019 Annual Conference
3|10 NARFE's LEGcon19
3|12 Military Radar Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers honor WWII vets in 26 mile challenge

Today in History

1779: Congress first establishes Army Corps of Engineers

Get our daily newsletter.