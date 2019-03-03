Sunday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Optioned RHP Hunter Harvey to Norfolk (IL). Reassigned C Cael Brockmeyer, LHP Chris Lee, RHPs Zach Pop and Dean Kremer, INF Zack Vincej and OFs Ryan McKenna and Mike Yastrzemski to minor league camp.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Traded OF Zack Granite to Texas for RHP Xavier Moore and cash and traded Moore to Baltimore for international signing bonus pool allocation.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Optioned RHP Grant Holmes, INF Jorge Mateo and OFs Luis Barrera and Syke Bolt to Las Vegas (PCL). Reassigned LHPs Dean Kiekhefer and Kyle Lobstein; RHPs Parker Bridwell, Jake Buchanan, Kyle Finnegan, Miguel Romero and Norge Ruiz; Cs Jonah Heim and Beau Taylor and INF Corban Joseph to their minor league camp.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Optioned OF/1B Joey Curletta to Tacoma (PCL).

TEXAS RANGERS — Placed OF Scott Heineman on the 60-day DL.

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Agreed to terms with INF David Bote; LHPs Randy Rosario and Justin Steele; Cs Victor Caratini, Willson Contreras and Taylor Davis; OFs Albert Almora Jr., Ian Happ and Mark Zagunis; and RHPs Adbert Alzolay, Oscar De La Cruz, Dillon Maples, Alec Mills, James Norwood, Jen-Ho Tseng, Duane Underwood Jr. and Rowan Wick on one-year contracts.

Frontier League

GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Signed INF Brent Sakurai to a contract extension.

JOLIET SLAMMERS — Signed RHP Isaac Sanchez to a contract extension.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

MILWAUKEE BUCKS — Signed C Pau Gasol.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Recalled D Jason Demers from Tucson (AHL).

American Hockey League

MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS — Returned G Adam Carlson to Rapid City (ECHL).

SAN DIEGO GULLS — Released G Christian Frey from his professional tryout agreement.

TORONTO MARLIES — recalled D Kristians Rubins from Newfoundland (ECHL).

ECHL

ECHL — Suspended Indy F Ryan Rupert one game.

CINCINNATI CYCLONES — Signed G Devin Buffalo.

GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Released G Jason Pawloski.

ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Traded F Corey Kalk to Wichita.

READING ROYALS — Traded D Zach Todd to Rapid City.

SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Released G Nathan Perry.

COLLEGE

WAKE FOREST — Announced the retirement of athletic director Ron Wellman, effective May 1. Named John Currie athletic director.

