Sunday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Optioned RHPs Arnaldo Hernandez, Ben Lively and Jake Newberry to Omaha (PCL). Assigned LHP Jake Kalish and RHP Andres Machado to minor league camp.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Optioned LHP Jose Suarez to Salt Lake (PCL), RHP Jesus Castillo to Mobile (SL) and RHP Luis Madero to Inland Empire (Cal). Reassigned RHPs Griffin Canning and Miguel Almonte to minor league camp.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned RHP Albert Abreu to Trenton (EL).

SEATTLE MARINERS — Agreed to terms with OFs Braden Bishop, Mitch Haniger and Mallex Smith; Cs David Freitas and Omar Narvaez; INFs Kristopher Negron, J.P. Crawford, Joey Curletta, Daniel Vogelbach, Ryon Healy and Shed Long; LHPs Ricardo Sanchez and Justus Sheffield; and RHPs Dan Altavilla, Shawn Armstrong, Gerson Bautista, Chasen Bradford, Brandon Brennan, Matt Festa, Erik Swanson, Sam Tuivailala, Max Povse and Nick Rumbleow on one-year contracts. Reassigned OF Dom Thompson-Williams, LHP Matt Tenuta and RHPs Ryan Garton, Tyler Danish and Robinson Leyer to minor league camp.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Optioned 3B Christian Arroyo, RHPs Brent Honeywell and Ian Gibaut and OFs Jesus Sanchez and Joe McCarthy to Durham (IL).

National League

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Optioned RHP Adonis Medina to Reading (EL).

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Optioned RHPs Melvin Adon and Jose Lopez to Sacramento (PCL).

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Released LHP Sammy Solis.

FOOTBALL National Football League

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Released LB Justin Houston.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

BUFFALO SABRES — Recalled F Alexander Nylander from Rochester (AHL).

CALGARY FLAMES — Recalled F Alan Quine from Stockton (AHL).

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Assigned F Brandon Gignac to Binghamton (AHL).

OTTAWA SENATORS — Assigned G Filip Gustavsson from Belleville (AHL) to Brampton (ECHL).

American Hockey League

AHL — Suspended Charlotte D Haydn Fleury, Belleville D Andreas Englund and Cleveland F Kole Sherwood one game.

BELLEVILLE SENATORS — Recalled G Jake Paterson from Brampton (ECHL).

SAN ANTONIO RAMPAGE — Assigned F Stephen Perfetto to Tulsa (ECHL).

SAN DIEGO GULLS — Returned F Ryan Tesink to Tulsa (ECHL).

ECHL

ATLANTA GLADIATORS — Traded F Branden Troock to Maine.

MAINE MARINERS — Released G Hannu Toivonen.

NEWFOUNDLAND GROWLERS — Signed D Tyler Mayea.

NORFOLK ADMIRALS — Traded F Chris Crane to Toledo.

WICHITA THUNDER — Loaned F Jakob Stukel to Bakersfield (AHL).

WORCESTER RAILERS — Added G Ryan Hubbard as emergency backup.

