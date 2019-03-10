Sunday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Optioned RHP Dillon Tate to Bowie (EL) and LHP Luis Ortiz and OF DJ Stewart to Norfolk (IL). Reassigned C Martin Cervenka, INF Ryan Mountcastle, OF Yusniel Diaz, LHP Sean Gilmartin and RHP Bo Schultz to their minor league camp.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Optioned RHPs Arnaldo Hernandez, Ben Lively and Jake Newberry to Omaha (PCL). Assigned LHP Jake Kalish and RHP Andres Machado to minor league camp.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Optioned LHP Jose Suarez to Salt Lake (PCL), RHP Jesus Castillo to Mobile (SL) and RHP Luis Madero to Inland Empire (Cal). Reassigned RHPs Griffin Canning and Miguel Almonte to minor league camp.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned RHP Albert Abreu to Trenton (EL).

SEATTLE MARINERS — Agreed to terms with OFs Braden Bishop, Mitch Haniger and Mallex Smith; Cs David Freitas and Omar Narvaez; INFs Kristopher Negron, J.P. Crawford, Joey Curletta, Daniel Vogelbach, Ryon Healy and Shed Long; LHPs Ricardo Sanchez and Justus Sheffield; and RHPs Dan Altavilla, Shawn Armstrong, Gerson Bautista, Chasen Bradford, Brandon Brennan, Matt Festa, Erik Swanson, Sam Tuivailala, Max Povse and Nick Rumbleow on one-year contracts. Reassigned OF Dom Thompson-Williams, LHP Matt Tenuta and RHPs Ryan Garton, Tyler Danish and Robinson Leyer to minor league camp.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Optioned 3B Christian Arroyo, C Nick Ciuffo, INF-OF Andrew Velazquez, RHPs Jake Faria, Andrew Moore, Brent Honeywell and Ian Gibaut and OFs Jesus Sanchez and Joe McCarthy to Durham (IL). Reassigned RHPs Tyler Cloyd and Ian Gardeck, INF Jake Cronenworth, and INF Nick Solak to their minor league camp.

TEXAS RANGERS — Assigned INF Christian Lopes to their minor league camp.

National League

LOS ANGELES DODGERs — Optioned RHPs Yadier Alvarez and Josh Sborz and LHP Donnie Hart. Reassigned RHP Mitchell White and INFs Omar Estevez and Gavin Lux to their minor league camp.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Optioned RHP Adonis Medina to Reading (EL).

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Optioned RHPs Melvin Adon and Jose Lopez to Sacramento (PCL).

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Released LHP Sammy Solis.

FOOTBALL National Football League

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Released LB Justin Houston.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

NHL — Suspended Philadelphia F Jakub Voracek two games for interference against New York Islanders D Johnny Boychuk during a March 9 game. Suspended Buffalo F Jack Eichel two games for an illegal check to the head of Colorado F Carl Soderberg during a March 9 game.

BUFFALO SABRES — Recalled F Alexander Nylander from Rochester (AHL).

CALGARY FLAMES — Recalled F Alan Quine from Stockton (AHL).

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Assigned F Brandon Gignac to Binghamton (AHL).

OTTAWA SENATORS — Assigned G Filip Gustavsson from Belleville (AHL) to Brampton (ECHL).

American Hockey League

AHL — Suspended Charlotte D Haydn Fleury, Belleville D Andreas Englund and Cleveland F Kole Sherwood one game.

BELLEVILLE SENATORS — Recalled G Jake Paterson from Brampton (ECHL).

SAN ANTONIO RAMPAGE — Assigned F Stephen Perfetto to Tulsa (ECHL).

SAN DIEGO GULLS — Returned F Ryan Tesink to Tulsa (ECHL).

ECHL

ATLANTA GLADIATORS — Traded F Branden Troock to Maine.

MAINE MARINERS — Released G Hannu Toivonen.

NEWFOUNDLAND GROWLERS — Signed D Tyler Mayea.

NORFOLK ADMIRALS — Traded F Chris Crane to Toledo.

WICHITA THUNDER — Loaned F Jakob Stukel to Bakersfield (AHL).

WORCESTER RAILERS — Added G Ryan Hubbard as emergency backup.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

LOS ANGELES FC — Signed M Javier Perez.

