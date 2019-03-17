Sunday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL

COMMISSIONER’S OFFICE — Suspended Houston manager AJ Hinch one game for his actions and comments leading up to and following his ejection from Friday’s game.

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Optioned 2B Stevie Wilkerson, OFs Austin Hays and Anthony Santander and RHPs Cody Carroll, Branden Kline and Yefry Ramirez to Norfolk (IL). Reassigned INF Christopher Bostick and RHP Gabriel Ynoa to minor league camp.

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Reassigned OF Brandon Barnes, C Tim Federowicz and INF Michael Freeman to minor league camp.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Reassigned C Jamie Ritchie and RHP Cy Sneed to minor league camp.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Traded RHP Jason Adam to Toronto for cash.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Optioned LHP Dillon Peters and 2B Luis Rengifo to Salt Lake (PCL). Selected the contract of RHP Luke Bard from Salt Lake. Placed RHP Keynan Middleton on the 60-day DL.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Optioned RHP Austin Pruitt to Durham (IL).

National League

NEW YORK METS — Reassigned OF Gregor Blanco and INF Danny Espinosa to minor league camp.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

NBA — Suspended Oklahoma City G Russell Westbrook one game for receiving his 16th technical foul of the 2018-19 season.

FOOTBALL National Football League

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Agreed to terms with QB Ryan Fitzpatrick on a two-year contract.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Assigned G Cam Johnson from Binghamton (AHL) to Adirondack (ECHL).

OTTAWA SENATORS — Assigned G Filip Gustavsson from Belleville (AHL) to Brampton (ECHL).

American Hockey League

BELLEVILLE SENATORS — Assigned F Boston Leier to Brampton (ECHL). Recalled G Jake Paterson from Brampton.

MANITOBA MOOSE — Assigned F Joey Ratelle to Utah (ECHL).

ECHL

ALLEN AMERICANS — Signed D Ben Owen.

BRAMPTON BEAST — Released D Anthony Cortese.

IDAHO STEELHEADS — Released G Bobby Fowler as emergency backup.

INDY FUEL — Signed D Braden Hellems.

COLLEGE

UMKC — Fired men’s basketball coach Kareem Richardson.

