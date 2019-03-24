Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Sunday’s Sports Transactions

March 24, 2019 3:02 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
BASEBALL
American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Optioned RHP Evan Phillips to Norfolk (IL).

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Signed INF Brad Miller to a one-year contract. Placed RHP Danny Salazar on the 60-day IL.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Signed RHP Justin Verlander to a three-year contract.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned INF/OF Tyler Wade to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL).

        Insight by the Oracle PartnerNetwork: Learn how agencies are defining IT modernization in this exclusive ebook.

Advertisement
National League

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Acquired C Erik Kratz from Milwaukee for INF C.J. Hinojosa. Designated RHP Jose Lopez for assignment. Reassigned C Stephen Vogt to their minor league camp.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled D Dylan McIlrath from Grand Rapids (AHL). Assigned D Libor Sulak to Grand Rapids.

COLLEGE

ALABAMA — Announced the Crimson Tide and men’s basketball coach Avery Johnson have agreed to mutually part ways. Named John Pelphrey interim men’s basketball coach.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|1 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
4|3 International Privacy + Security Forum
4|3 Federal Data Strategy and Management...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air Force squadron practices supply drop above Mount Fuji

Today in History

1948: President Truman signs Marshall Plan

Get our daily newsletter.