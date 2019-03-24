Sunday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Optioned RHP Evan Phillips to Norfolk (IL).

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Optioned RHP Jose Ruiz to Charlotte (IL).

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Signed INF Brad Miller to a one-year contract. Placed RHP Danny Salazar on the 60-day IL.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Signed RHP Justin Verlander to a three-year contract.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned INF/OF Tyler Wade to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL).

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Agreed to terms with LHP Tim Collins on a one-year contract. Designated LHP Brian Duensing for assignment.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Optioned RHP Jeff Hoffman to Albuquerque (PCL).

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Acquired C Erik Kratz from Milwaukee for INF C.J. Hinojosa. Designated RHP Jose Lopez for assignment. Reassigned C Stephen Vogt to their minor league camp.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled D Dylan McIlrath from Grand Rapids (AHL). Assigned D Libor Sulak to Grand Rapids.

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Recalled F Michael Amadio from Ontario (AHL).

COLLEGE

ALABAMA — Announced the Crimson Tide and men’s basketball coach Avery Johnson have agreed to mutually part ways. Named John Pelphrey interim men’s basketball coach.

