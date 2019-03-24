Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Sunday’s Sports Transactions

March 24, 2019 7:29 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
BASEBALL
American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Optioned RHP Evan Phillips, LHPs Josh Rogers and Tanner Scott and C Chance Sisco to Norfolk (IL). Reassigned C Carlos Perez, INF Jace Peterson, and C Andrew Susac to their minor league camp.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Optioned RHP Jose Ruiz to Charlotte (IL).

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Signed INF Brad Miller to a one-year contract. Placed RHP Danny Salazar on the 60-day IL.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Signed RHP Justin Verlander to a three-year contract.

        Insight by HID Global: Learn how agencies approaching identity authentication in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned INF/OF Tyler Wade to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL). Announced MLB Rule 5 Draft selection RHP Nick Green was returned by Arizona.

TEXAS RANGERS — Returned MLB Rule 5 Draft selection RHP Jordan Romano to Toronto.

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Agreed to terms with LHP Tim Collins on a one-year contract. Designated LHP Brian Duensing for assignment.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Optioned RHP Jeff Hoffman to Albuquerque (PCL).

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Acquired C Erik Kratz from Milwaukee for INF C.J. Hinojosa. Designated RHP Jose Lopez for assignment. Reassigned C Stephen Vogt to their minor league camp.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — TE Rob Gronkowski announced his retirement.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled D Dylan McIlrath from Grand Rapids (AHL). Assigned D Libor Sulak to Grand Rapids.

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Recalled F Michael Amadio from Ontario (AHL).

COLLEGE

ALABAMA — Announced the Crimson Tide and men’s basketball coach Avery Johnson have agreed to mutually part ways. Named John Pelphrey interim men’s basketball coach.

CALIFORNIA — Fired men’s basketball coach Wyking Jones.

GEORGIA STATE — Announced the resignation of men’s basketball coach Ron Hunter to take the same position at Tulane.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|1 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
4|3 International Privacy + Security Forum
4|3 Military IoT & Sensors Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers help improve training camp in Hawaii

Today in History

1841: President Harrison dies after one month in office

Get our daily newsletter.