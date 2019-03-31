Listen Live Sports

Sunday’s Sports Transactions

BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

CHICAGO BULLS — Signed F JaKarr Sampson to a 10-day contract.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled G Kaden Fulcher and C Dominic Turgeon from Grand Rapids (AHL).

American Hockey League

GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Recalled G Pat Nagle from Toledo (ECHL). Signed D Kevin Tansey to a professional tryout.

HARTFORD WOLF PACK — Announced D Josh Wesley was reassigned to Maine (ECHL). Released F Greg Chase from his professional tryout agreement.

