Sunday’s Sports Transactions

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

CHICAGO BULLS — Signed F JaKarr Sampson to a 10-day contract.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled G Kaden Fulcher and C Dominic Turgeon from Grand Rapids (AHL).

American Hockey League

GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Recalled G Pat Nagle from Toledo (ECHL). Signed D Kevin Tansey to a professional tryout.

HARTFORD WOLF PACK — Announced D Josh Wesley was reassigned to Maine (ECHL). Released F Greg Chase from his professional tryout agreement.

