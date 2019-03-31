Sunday’s Sports Transactions

|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
CHICAGO BULLS — Signed F JaKarr Sampson to a 10-day contract.
LOS ANGELES LAKERS — Signed F Jemerrio Jones.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
NHL — Fined Vegas F Ryan Reaves $2,500 for high-sticking San Jose F Joe Thornton during a March 30 game. Fined San Jose F Joe Thornton $2,500 for high-sticking Vegas F Ryan Reaves during a March 30 game.
DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled G Kaden Fulcher and C Dominic Turgeon from Grand Rapids (AHL).
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Recalled F Austin Watson from Milwaukee (AHL).
GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Recalled G Pat Nagle from Toledo (ECHL). Signed D Kevin Tansey to a professional tryout.
HARTFORD WOLF PACK — Announced D Josh Wesley was reassigned to Maine (ECHL). Released F Greg Chase from his professional tryout agreement.
