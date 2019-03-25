Listen Live Sports

Suns-Jazz, Box

March 25, 2019 11:30 pm
 
PHOENIX (92)

Bridges 0-5 1-2 1, Bender 1-2 1-2 4, Ayton 4-7 1-1 9, Melton 0-1 0-2 0, Booker 19-34 16-17 59, Spalding 0-1 0-0 0, Holmes 1-2 0-0 2, Okobo 2-6 0-0 4, Fredette 1-10 4-4 6, Daniels 3-8 0-0 7. Totals 31-76 23-28 92.

UTAH (125)

Ingles 6-11 0-0 14, Favors 9-13 0-0 18, Gobert 9-11 9-11 27, Rubio 6-9 6-7 18, Mitchell 4-14 0-0 10, Sefolosha 1-2 0-0 2, O’Neale 2-2 0-0 5, Crowder 4-10 0-0 9, Udoh 1-1 0-0 2, Niang 1-1 0-0 3, Neto 2-4 4-5 8, Korver 3-8 0-0 9. Totals 48-86 19-23 125.

Phoenix 21 22 31 18— 92
Utah 26 36 26 37—125

3-Point Goals_Phoenix 7-23 (Booker 5-8, Bender 1-1, Daniels 1-5, Melton 0-1, Bridges 0-1, Okobo 0-2, Fredette 0-5), Utah 10-21 (Korver 3-7, Ingles 2-3, Mitchell 2-4, O’Neale 1-1, Niang 1-1, Crowder 1-3, Sefolosha 0-1, Neto 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Phoenix 36 (Ayton 7), Utah 43 (Gobert 10). Assists_Phoenix 12 (Okobo, Booker 4), Utah 31 (Ingles 7). Total Fouls_Phoenix 18, Utah 23. Technicals_Holmes 2, Utah coach Jazz (Defensive three second), Neto. Ejected_Holmes. A_18,306 (18,306).

