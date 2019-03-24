Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Suns-Kings, Box

March 24, 2019 12:31 am
 
PHOENIX (103)

Bridges 5-9 0-0 11, Bender 2-6 0-0 4, Ayton 9-16 1-4 19, Booker 10-27 10-10 32, Melton 1-2 0-0 3, Spalding 0-2 1-2 1, Holmes 3-9 8-8 14, Okobo 1-5 0-0 3, Fredette 0-1 0-0 0, Daniels 5-11 2-2 16. Totals 36-88 22-26 103.

SACRAMENTO (112)

Barnes 10-17 0-0 25, Bjelica 5-10 1-2 13, Cauley-Stein 1-1 1-2 3, Fox 3-12 7-8 13, Hield 9-20 0-0 25, Brewer 2-3 2-3 7, Bagley III 5-13 6-7 16, Koufos 2-5 0-0 4, Ferrell 0-0 0-0 0, Bogdanovic 2-11 0-0 6. Totals 39-92 17-22 112.

Phoenix 32 21 22 28—103
Sacramento 19 28 32 33—112

3-Point Goals_Phoenix 9-34 (Daniels 4-10, Booker 2-11, Melton 1-2, Bridges 1-3, Okobo 1-4, Fredette 0-1, Bender 0-3), Sacramento 17-38 (Hield 7-14, Barnes 5-8, Bjelica 2-5, Bogdanovic 2-7, Brewer 1-1, Bagley III 0-1, Fox 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Phoenix 43 (Ayton 11), Sacramento 51 (Bjelica 17). Assists_Phoenix 25 (Booker 10), Sacramento 25 (Fox 9). Total Fouls_Phoenix 21, Sacramento 19. Technicals_Sacramento coach Kings (Delay of game). A_17,583 (17,608).

