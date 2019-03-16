Suns-Pelicans, Box

PHOENIX (138)

Oubre Jr. 12-25 6-7 32, Bender 6-9 0-1 13, Ayton 4-7 0-0 8, Melton 3-7 0-0 6, Booker 12-26 13-18 40, J.Jackson 6-11 5-6 19, Bridges 4-9 3-3 12, Spalding 4-5 0-1 8, Daniels 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 51-100 27-36 138.

NEW ORLEANS (136)

Williams 4-8 0-0 10, Davis 6-11 3-4 15, Randle 8-20 5-8 21, Payton 5-12 4-6 16, F.Jackson 4-13 3-4 14, S.Johnson 1-5 2-2 5, Miller 6-10 0-2 16, Diallo 4-7 2-2 10, Okafor 5-7 5-9 15, Bertans 1-3 0-0 3, Clark 3-6 3-4 11. Totals 47-102 27-41 136.

Phoenix 34 32 23 33 16—138 New Orleans 31 29 25 37 14—136

3-Point Goals_Phoenix 9-29 (Booker 3-8, J.Jackson 2-3, Oubre Jr. 2-8, Bender 1-3, Bridges 1-4, Spalding 0-1, Melton 0-1, Daniels 0-1), New Orleans 15-30 (Miller 4-6, F.Jackson 3-6, Payton 2-2, Williams 2-3, Clark 2-4, Bertans 1-2, S.Johnson 1-2, Diallo 0-1, Davis 0-1, Randle 0-3). Fouled Out_Bender. Rebounds_Phoenix 48 (Melton 8), New Orleans 57 (Payton 13). Assists_Phoenix 31 (Booker 13), New Orleans 34 (Payton 16). Total Fouls_Phoenix 33, New Orleans 30. Technicals_Ayton 2, Oubre Jr., Payton, Randle, New Orleans coach Pelicans (Excess timeout). A_17,641 (16,867).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.