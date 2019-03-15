Listen Live Sports

Suns-Rockets, Box

March 15, 2019 10:48 pm
 
PHOENIX (102)

Oubre Jr. 8-14 3-3 22, Bender 2-3 0-0 4, Ayton 7-14 3-4 17, Daniels 1-3 0-0 3, Booker 9-22 10-11 29, Jackson 5-15 1-4 13, Bridges 1-5 0-0 2, Holmes 5-9 2-3 12, Crawford 0-4 0-0 0. Totals 38-89 19-25 102.

HOUSTON (108)

House Jr. 6-11 2-2 18, Tucker 0-3 0-0 0, Capela 6-9 2-3 14, Harden 12-25 14-17 41, Gordon 6-18 4-5 19, Faried 3-6 3-4 9, Rivers 2-5 0-2 4, Green 0-3 0-0 0, Shumpert 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 36-83 25-33 108.

Phoenix 31 26 28 17—102
Houston 26 29 28 25—108

3-Point Goals_Phoenix 7-26 (Oubre Jr. 3-5, Jackson 2-4, Daniels 1-3, Booker 1-7, Bender 0-1, Crawford 0-3, Bridges 0-3), Houston 11-40 (House Jr. 4-8, Gordon 3-10, Harden 3-11, Shumpert 1-2, Tucker 0-3, Rivers 0-3, Green 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Phoenix 49 (Ayton 14), Houston 42 (Capela 11). Assists_Phoenix 22 (Booker 7), Houston 18 (Harden 11). Total Fouls_Phoenix 21, Houston 20. Technicals_Holmes. A_18,055 (18,500).

