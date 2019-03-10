Listen Live Sports

Suns-Trail Blazers, Box

March 10, 2019 12:33 am
 
PHOENIX (120)

Oubre Jr. 6-17 5-5 17, Bender 2-4 0-1 5, Ayton 10-17 1-1 21, Johnson 4-11 5-6 14, Booker 7-19 8-8 23, Jackson 3-9 1-2 9, Bridges 4-6 3-4 12, Spalding 0-1 0-0 0, Holmes 3-9 0-0 6, Melton 0-0 0-0 0, Daniels 2-3 0-0 5, Crawford 2-7 2-2 8. Totals 43-103 25-29 120.

PORTLAND (127)

Harkless 3-4 2-4 9, Aminu 2-6 0-0 5, Nurkic 4-12 6-8 14, Lillard 4-11 8-9 18, McCollum 11-14 0-0 26, Layman 4-7 1-2 9, Collins 0-5 0-0 0, Leonard 1-3 0-0 3, Labissiere 0-0 0-0 0, Kanter 5-7 2-4 12, Curry 6-11 7-7 22, Hood 1-1 2-2 4, Simons 2-5 0-0 5. Totals 43-86 28-36 127.

Phoenix 23 24 30 43—120
Portland 24 42 36 25—127

3-Point Goals_Phoenix 9-27 (Jackson 2-3, Crawford 2-5, Daniels 1-2, Bridges 1-2, Bender 1-3, Johnson 1-4, Booker 1-4, Oubre Jr. 0-4), Portland 13-29 (McCollum 4-7, Curry 3-6, Lillard 2-4, Harkless 1-1, Leonard 1-2, Aminu 1-3, Simons 1-3, Collins 0-1, Layman 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Phoenix 43 (Ayton 8), Portland 52 (Nurkic 9). Assists_Phoenix 27 (Johnson 7), Portland 19 (Lillard 9). Total Fouls_Phoenix 23, Portland 27. Technicals_Oubre Jr., Phoenix coach Igor Kokoskov, Jackson. A_19,851 (19,393).

