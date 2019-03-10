Suns-Warriors, Box

PHOENIX (115)

Oubre Jr. 9-14 0-0 22, Bender 1-4 0-0 2, Ayton 9-19 0-0 18, Johnson 2-9 6-8 10, Booker 13-23 9-9 37, Jackson 2-5 1-4 7, Bridges 3-4 2-2 10, Holmes 3-4 3-4 9, Daniels 0-4 0-0 0. Totals 42-86 21-27 115.

GOLDEN STATE (111)

Durant 9-17 6-8 25, Green 3-9 0-0 6, Cousins 5-11 3-3 13, Curry 6-20 2-2 18, Thompson 10-22 4-4 28, McKinnie 3-3 1-2 8, Looney 2-4 1-3 5, Livingston 1-3 0-0 2, Cook 0-2 0-0 0, Iguodala 3-4 0-0 6. Totals 42-95 17-22 111.

Phoenix 16 40 23 36—115 Golden State 29 28 23 31—111

3-Point Goals_Phoenix 10-25 (Oubre Jr. 4-5, Jackson 2-2, Bridges 2-3, Booker 2-6, Bender 0-1, Daniels 0-4, Johnson 0-4), Golden State 10-43 (Thompson 4-15, Curry 4-15, McKinnie 1-1, Durant 1-4, Iguodala 0-1, Cook 0-1, Green 0-3, Cousins 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Phoenix 49 (Ayton 9), Golden State 48 (Green 11). Assists_Phoenix 26 (Booker 11), Golden State 34 (Green, Curry 8). Total Fouls_Phoenix 18, Golden State 24. Technicals_Booker, Cousins. A_19,596 (19,596).

