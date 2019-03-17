Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Swiss league game abandoned due to danger from fan fireworks

March 17, 2019 9:41 am
 
< a min read
Share       

SION, Switzerland (AP) — The Swiss Football League says it supports a referee’s decision to abandon the Sion-Grasshoppers game because of fans throwing fireworks on the field.

The league says it was logical to stop Saturday’s game because of the danger faced by players.

Fans of last-placed Grasshoppers repeatedly threw flares and fireworks from the stands of a game its team trailed 2-0.

After the third stoppage of play, referee Lionel Tschudi called the teams off and abandoned the game in the 56th minute.

        Insight by Carahsoft: DHS, NASA and Interior Department address the evolution of CDM to meet new challenges and provide new capabilities in this free webinar.

Advertisement

The Swiss league says its disciplinary committee is waiting for reports from the game and will soon announce possible sanctions.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|26 Precision Strike Annual Review...
3|27 AFCEA Bethesda March Breakfast
3|27 AFCEA DC AI and Machine Learning Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy arrives in Marshall Islands to celebrate pacific partnership

Today in History

1794: Naval Act establishes US Navy

Get our daily newsletter.