The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Talton has 32 points, Texas A&M-CC beats UIW 74-72 in OT

March 2, 2019 11:16 pm
 
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Jashawn Talton completed a 3-point play in the waning seconds of overtime as Texas A&M-Corpus Christi rallied to beat Incarnate Word 74-72 on Saturday night.

Incarnate Word, which led for most of the game had a 72-71 lead with 28 seconds remaining in the extra period after Augustine Ene made two free throws. Following a time out, Talton was fouled as he scored underneath. He made the free throw for a 74-72 advantage with 11 seconds left.

Incarnate Word’s Antoine Smith Jr. missed a 3 but Jordan Caruso grabbed the rebound and got off a jump shot at the buzzer that didn’t connect.

Talton, who finished with 32 points, sent the game into overtime after he made two free throws to tie at 65-65 with 20 seconds remaining. The Cardinals had two attempts before time expired but missed both.

Jake Babic added 15 points for the Islanders (12-17, 7-9 Southland Conference).

Christian Peevy had 17 points for Incarnate Word (6-23, 1-15).

