Tape scores 16 to lead Columbia past Brown 80-77

March 1, 2019 8:58 pm
 
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Patrick Tape had 16 points and seven rebounds as Columbia narrowly beat Brown 80-77 on Friday.

Gabe Stefanini had 14 points and eight rebounds for Columbia (8-17, 3-8 Ivy League). Jake Killingsworth added 14 points. Randy Brumant had seven rebounds for the road team.

Tamenang Choh scored a career-high 25 points and had nine rebounds for the Bears (17-10, 5-6). Desmond Cambridge added 25 points. Obi Okolie had 13 points and six rebounds.

The Lions leveled the season series against the Bears with the win. Brown defeated Columbia 65-63 on Feb. 16. Columbia plays Yale on the road on Saturday. Brown matches up against Cornell at home on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

