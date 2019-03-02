Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Tape scores 16 to lead Columbia past Yale 83-75

March 2, 2019 9:34 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Patrick Tape registered 16 points as Columbia beat Yale 83-75 on Saturday night.

Quinton Adlesh had 19 points and six assists for Columbia (9-17, 4-8 Ivy League). Randy Brumant added 12 points. Gabe Stefanini had nine rebounds for the visitors.

Blake Reynolds had 19 points for the Bulldogs (19-6, 9-3). Alex Copeland added 15 points. Miye Oni had 12 points.

The Lions leveled the season series against the Bulldogs with the win. Yale defeated Columbia 70-64 on Feb. 15. Columbia matches up against Dartmouth at home on Friday. Yale plays Penn on the road on Friday.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore IT modernization successes in this free webinar.

Advertisement

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|7 ASPA's 2019 Annual Conference
3|10 NARFE's LEGcon19
3|11 EAGLE, The Next Generation
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers participate in leadership training activity

Today in History

1965: US Marines first land at Da Nang

Get our daily newsletter.