Tape scores 19 to lift Columbia over Dartmouth 70-66

NEW YORK (AP) — Patrick Tape registered 19 points and seven rebounds as Columbia narrowly beat Dartmouth 70-66 on Friday night.

Tape hit 9 of 11 shots.

Maka Ellis had 13 points for Columbia (10-17, 5-8 Ivy League), which snapped its four-game home losing streak. Gabe Stefanini added 11 points and seven assists. Quinton Adlesh had 10 points for the hosts.

Chris Knight had 18 points for the Big Green (11-18, 2-11), who have now lost seven games in a row. Brendan Barry added 14 points. Aaryn Rai had 13 points and 14 rebounds.

The Lions leveled the season series against the Big Green with the win. Dartmouth defeated Columbia 82-66 on Feb. 9. Columbia finishes out the regular season against Harvard at home on Saturday. Dartmouth finishes out the regular season against Cornell on the road on Saturday.

