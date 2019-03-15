Taylor carries Fresno St. past Air Force 76-50 in MW tourney

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Deshon Taylor recorded 18 points and 10 assists to carry Fresno State to a 76-50 win over Air Force in the quarterfinals of the Mountain West Conference Tournament on Thursday night.

Aguir Agau had 16 points for Fresno State (23-8). Nate Grimes added 13 points. New Williams had 12 points and eight rebounds for Fresno State.

Braxton Huggins, whose 19 points per game entering the matchup led the Bulldogs, had 1 point (0 of 11).

Lavelle Scottie had 13 points for the Falcons (14-18). Caleb Morris added 10 points. Chris Joyce had seven rebounds.

