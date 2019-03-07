Listen Live Sports

Taylor leads Austin Peay to 95-81 win in OVC tourney

March 7, 2019 10:24 pm
 
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Terry Taylor had 28 points and 10 rebounds as Austin Peay topped Morehead State 95-81 in the Ohio Valley Conference Tourney quarterfinals on Thursday night. Chris Porter-Bunton added 27 points for the Governors.

Taylor made 11 of 12 from the free throw line. Porter-Bunton also had nine rebounds for the Governors.

Jabari McGhee had 14 points and 16 rebounds for Austin Peay (22-10). Zach Glotta added six assists.

Jordan Walker had 22 points for the Eagles (13-20). Malek Green added 18 points and seven rebounds. De’Von Cooper had 14 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

