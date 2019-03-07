Listen Live Sports

Taylor leads Maryland-Eastern Shore past Delaware St 70-64

March 7, 2019 11:19 pm
 
PRINCESS ANNE, Md. (AP) — Isaac Taylor recorded 17 points and 11 rebounds to lead Maryland Eastern Shore to a 70-64 win over Delaware State on Thursday night.

Ahmad Frost had 17 points and six rebounds for Maryland Eastern Shore (7-24, 5-11 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Bryan Urrutia added 12 points and seven assists despite committing seven turnovers. Gabriel Gyamfi grabbed 10 rebounds for the hosts.

Ryan Andino, who led the Hawks in scoring entering the matchup with 10 points per game, shot only 17 percent in the game (1 of 6).

Johquin Wiley had 18 points for the Hornets (5-24, 2-14). Kevin Larkin added 13 points and 12 rebounds. D’Marco Baucum had 10 points, three rebounds and three assists.

The Hawks improve to 2-0 against the Hornets this season. Maryland Eastern Shore defeated Delaware State 62-56 on Feb. 23.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

