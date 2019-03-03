TCU seeks revenge on Kansas State

Kansas State (22-7, 12-4) vs. TCU (18-11, 6-10)

Ed & Rae Schollmaier Arena, Fort Worth, Texas; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas State goes for the season sweep over TCU after winning the previous matchup in Manhattan. The teams last played on Jan. 19, when the Wildcats outshot TCU from the field 45.8 percent to 42.6 percent and had 11 fewer turnovers en route to a 10-point victory.

SUPER SENIORS: Kansas State has relied heavily on its seniors. Barry Brown Jr., Dean Wade, Kamau Stokes and Makol Mawien have collectively accounted for 64 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 63 percent of all Wildcats points over the team’s last five games.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Alex Robinson has either made or assisted on 45 percent of all TCU field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 19 field goals and 21 assists in those games.

PERFECT WHEN: TCU is a perfect 8-0 when it holds an opponent to 62 points or fewer. The Horned Frogs are 10-11 when opponents score more than 62 points.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Wildcats have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Horned Frogs. TCU has 47 assists on 88 field goals (53.4 percent) across its past three games while Kansas State has assists on 39 of 71 field goals (54.9 percent) during its past three games.

STIFLING STATE: Kansas State has held opposing teams to 59.5 points per game this year, the fourth-lowest figure among all Division I teams.

