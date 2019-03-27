Listen Live Sports

Teen Shapovalov earns early morning win at Miami Open

March 27, 2019 9:04 am
 
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Denis Shapovalov worked the late-night shift to reach the quarterfinals at the Miami Open.

The 19-year-old Canadian left-hander beat 20-year-old Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (3) in a match that started following a two-hour rain delay and ended shortly after 1:30 Wednesday morning.

The match was extremely close: Each player won 100 points. It offered a peek at the future of men’s tennis, with Shapovalov seeded No. 20 and Tsitsipas No. 8.

“I knew Stefanos was going to be a tough match,” Shapovalov said. “I was ready for a long battle and, sure enough, it went the distance. I’m just happy with the way I controlled myself.”

Shapovalov beat a Top 10 opponent for the second time in his career. He’ll next play No. 28-seeded Frances Tiafoe, who eliminated David Goffin on Tuesday night 7-5, 7-6 (6).

“We’re both shotmakers,” Shapovalov said. “I’m just ready for another fun, tough match.”

___

More AP tennis coverage: https://apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

