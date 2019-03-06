Temple looks to sweep Connecticut

Temple (21-8, 11-5) vs. Connecticut (14-15, 5-11)

Harry A. Gampel Pavilion, Storrs, Connecticut; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Temple goes for the season sweep over Connecticut after winning the previous matchup in Philadelphia. The teams last played on Feb. 6, when the Owls outshot Connecticut from the field 52.7 percent to 40.3 percent and made seven more 3-pointers en route to an 18-point victory.

LEADING THE CHARGE: The explosive Shizz Alston Jr. is averaging 19.1 points and 5.2 assists to lead the way for the Owls. Quinton Rose is also a big contributor, producing 16.6 points and 2.2 steals per game. The Huskies have been led by Christian Vital, who is averaging 13.6 points and 5.8 rebounds.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Alston has made or assisted on 49 percent of all Temple field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has accounted for 41 field goals and 31 assists in those games.

PERFECT WHEN: The Huskies are 5-0 when at least five of their players score 10 or more points and 9-15 when any fewer than that achieve double-figures. The Owls are 18-0 when they score at least 75 points and 3-8 on the year when falling short of 75.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Owls have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Huskies. Connecticut has an assist on 29 of 64 field goals (45.3 percent) across its previous three contests while Temple has assists on 47 of 89 field goals (52.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Temple has committed a turnover on just 15.6 percent of its possessions this season, which is the best percentage among all AAC teams. The Owls have turned the ball over only 11 times per game this season.

