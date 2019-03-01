Tenn. Tech, E. Illinois look to end streaks

Tennessee Tech (7-23, 3-14) vs. Eastern Illinois (14-16, 7-10)

Lantz Arena, Charleston, Illinois; Saturday, 4:15 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Illinois looks to extend Tennessee Tech’s conference losing streak to 10 games. Tennessee Tech’s last OVC win came against the Eastern Kentucky Colonels 91-85 on Jan. 26. Eastern Illinois has dropped its last four games against conference opponents.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Eastern Illinois’ Josiah Wallace has averaged 15.2 points while Mack Smith has put up 13.1 points and 4.2 rebounds. For the Golden Eagles, Jr Clay has averaged 14.4 points and 4.3 assists while Courtney Alexander II has put up 7.6 points and 8.5 rebounds.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Clay has accounted for 46 percent of all Tennessee Tech field goals over the last five games. The freshman guard has 28 field goals and 24 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Eastern Illinois is 0-10 this year when it scores 65 points or fewer and 14-6 when it scores at least 66.

COMING UP SHORT: Tennessee Tech has dropped its last three road games, scoring 64 points and allowing 74.7 points during those contests. Eastern Illinois has lost its last three home games, scoring an average of 80.3 points while giving up 87.

DID YOU KNOW: Eastern Illinois has made 8.7 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-best among OVC teams. The Panthers have averaged 9.8 3-pointers per game over their last five games.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

