Tennessee suspends DB Kenneth George Jr. after arrest

March 26, 2019 7:21 pm
 
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee has suspended defensive back Kenneth George Jr. indefinitely after police said he punched an officer on the side of the head last week.

Volunteers coach Jeremy Pruitt said that “we don’t tolerate behavior like that and we’re going to support all law enforcement that we come in contact with,” but added that “at the same time, we’re going to support Kenneth through this and we’ll see where it goes.”

The 22-year-old George faces felony charges of battery on an officer and resisting an officer with violence and misdemeanor charges of resisting an officer without violence and disorderly conduct, according to police in Miami Beach, Florida. George was arrested just before 3:30 a.m. on Thursday.

Tennessee was on spring break last week.

George is a redshirt junior from Lafayette, Louisiana. He played four games and made three tackles last season.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

