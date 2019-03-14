Tests for MotoE series suspended after fire at Spanish track

MADRID (AP) — Testing for the new MotoE series has been suspended after a fire caused “major damages and losses” at the Jerez Circuit in Spain.

Officials with the motorcycle series say no injuries were reported on Thursday after the fire destroyed the paddock that was built at the track.

Spanish media say about 20 motorcycles were destroyed as they were being recharged for the second day of testing on Thursday.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

Testing began on Wednesday and was to continue to Friday.

The season is expected to start on the first weekend of May at Jerez.

Organizers said “changes to the calendar” were being considered.

