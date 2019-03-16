Listen Live Sports

Texas-Arlington beats Georgia Southern in Sun Belt semis

March 16, 2019 10:12 pm
 
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Brian Warren had 21 points as Texas-Arlington beat Georgia Southern 67-58 in the semifinals of the Sun Belt Conference Tournament on Saturday.

Warren shot 9 for 10 from the line.

Andres Ibarguen had 12 points and seven rebounds for Texas-Arlington (17-15). Patrick Mwamba added 10 points. Jabari Narcis had three blocks for Texas-Arlington.

Georgia Southern totaled 22 points in the first half, a season low for the team.

Quan Jackson had 16 points for the Eagles (21-12). David-Lee Jones Jr. added 12 points. Tookie Brown had six rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

