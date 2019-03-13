Listen Live Sports

Texas fires men’s tennis coach after bribery indictment

March 13, 2019 7:45 pm
 
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The University of Texas has fired men’s tennis coach Michael Center after he was among those indicted on charges of taking bribes to help students get into top schools.

Center was placed on leave Tuesday when federal officials unveiled indictments of a sweeping college admissions bribery scandal. Center was accused of taking up nearly $100,000 to get a student into school by listing him as a tennis recruit and offering him a books scholarship.

Once enrolled the student never played tennis.

According to his indictment, one payment to Center was $60,000 in cash in an Austin hotel parking lot.

Center’s attorney, Dan Cogdell, says the coach will enter a not guilty plea.

Center coached Texas for 18 years.

