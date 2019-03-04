Listen Live Sports

The AP Top 25 Women’s Basketball Poll

March 4, 2019 11:26 am
 
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Mar. 3, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:

Record Pts Prv
1. Baylor (28) 27-1 700 1
2. UConn 27-2 663 2
3. Louisville 27-2 638 3
4. Notre Dame 27-3 625 4
5. Mississippi St. 27-2 580 5
6. Oregon 27-3 567 6
7. Stanford 25-4 518 7
8. Maryland 26-3 508 8
9. NC State 25-4 442 10
10. Iowa 23-6 431 12
11. Oregon St. 24-6 428 9
12. South Carolina 21-8 348 14
13. Kentucky 24-6 326 11
14. Gonzaga 27-3 320 16
15. Texas A&M 23-6 307 19
16. Miami 24-7 289 15
17. Marquette 24-6 268 13
18. Syracuse 22-7 239 17
19. Iowa St. 22-7 235 20
20. Arizona St. 19-9 151 21
21. Texas 21-8 119 18
22. Florida St. 22-7 82 22
22. Drake 23-5 82 23
24. Rice 24-3 75 24
25. UCLA 19-11 62 25

Others receiving votes: South Dakota St. 23, South Dakota 23, DePaul 19, BYU 7, Rutgers 7, Kansas St 7, Florida Gulf Coast 5, UCF 4, Missouri 2.

