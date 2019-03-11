Listen Live Sports

The AP Top 25 Women’s Basketball Poll

March 11, 2019 12:23 pm
 
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Mar. 10, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:

Record Pts Prv
1. Baylor (28) 30-1 700 1
2. UConn 30-2 663 2
3. Notre Dame 30-3 652 4
4. Mississippi St. 30-2 609 5
5. Louisville 29-3 578 3
6. Stanford 28-4 568 7
7. Oregon 29-4 533 6
8. Iowa 26-6 508 10
9. Maryland 28-4 454 8
10. NC State 26-5 447 9
11. Oregon St. 24-7 360 11
12. Gonzaga 27-3 357 14
13. Iowa St. 25-7 309 19
13. Marquette 25-6 309 17
15. Syracuse 24-8 287 18
16. South Carolina 21-9 284 12
17. Texas A&M 24-7 279 15
18. Kentucky 24-7 262 13
19. Miami 24-8 234 16
20. UCLA 20-12 114 25
21. Drake 25-5 110 22
22. Texas 23-9 94 21
23. Arizona St. 20-10 91 20
24. Rice 25-3 85 24
25. Florida St. 23-8 77 22

Others receiving votes: DePaul 34, South Dakota St. 33, South Dakota 22, Missouri 13, Florida Gulf Coast 10, BYU 9, Kansas St 8, UCF 3, Wright St. 1, Quinnipiac 1, Boise St. 1, Rutgers 1.

