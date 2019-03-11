The AP Top 25 Women’s Basketball Poll

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Mar. 10, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:

Record Pts Prv 1. Baylor (28) 30-1 700 1 2. UConn 30-2 663 2 3. Notre Dame 30-3 652 4 4. Mississippi St. 30-2 609 5 5. Louisville 29-3 578 3 6. Stanford 28-4 568 7 7. Oregon 29-4 533 6 8. Iowa 26-6 508 10 9. Maryland 28-4 454 8 10. NC State 26-5 447 9 11. Oregon St. 24-7 360 11 12. Gonzaga 27-3 357 14 13. Iowa St. 25-7 309 19 13. Marquette 25-6 309 17 15. Syracuse 24-8 287 18 16. South Carolina 21-9 284 12 17. Texas A&M 24-7 279 15 18. Kentucky 24-7 262 13 19. Miami 24-8 234 16 20. UCLA 20-12 114 25 21. Drake 25-5 110 22 22. Texas 23-9 94 21 23. Arizona St. 20-10 91 20 24. Rice 25-3 85 24 25. Florida St. 23-8 77 22

Others receiving votes: DePaul 34, South Dakota St. 33, South Dakota 22, Missouri 13, Florida Gulf Coast 10, BYU 9, Kansas St 8, UCF 3, Wright St. 1, Quinnipiac 1, Boise St. 1, Rutgers 1.

