The Latest: Trump says NY among ‘PRESIDENTIAL HARASSERS’

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on a New York state investigation into President Donald Trump’s business dealings (all times local):

7:05 p.m.

President Donald Trump has tweeted an apparent response to a New York investigation into his business empire, saying the state and Gov. Andrew Cuomo are now “proud members of the group of PRESIDENTIAL HARASSERS.”

Tuesday’s tweet came a day after New York Attorney General Letitia James subpoenaed two banks for records related to four of Trump’s real estate projects and his failed bid to buy the Buffalo Bills.

A person familiar with the matter says Monday’s subpoenas seek loan applications, mortgages and other records. The person wasn’t authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

James and Cuomo are Democrats.

Trump ended his response by declaring: “The Witch Hunt continues!” He’s used similar language to criticize the various ongoing investigations into his rise from businessman to president.

11 a.m.

New York’s attorney general has opened a civil investigation into President Donald Trump’s business dealings.

A person familiar with the inquiry says Attorney General Letitia James issued subpoenas Monday to Deutsche Bank and Investors Bank seeking records related to four Trump real estate projects and his failed bid to buy the Buffalo Bills.

The person wasn’t authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity. The New York Times first reported the subpoenas.

Trump’s former lawyer, Michael Cohen, told Congress that Trump exaggerated his wealth on documents provided to Deutsche Bank when he was trying to buy the Bills.

Messages left with the banks and the Trump Organization were not immediately returned.

The subpoenas sought records related to Trump projects in Washington, D.C., Chicago, New York and Florida.

