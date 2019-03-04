The Top Twenty Five

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through March 3, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:

Record Pts Prv 1. Gonzaga (42) 29-2 1578 1 2. Virginia (21) 26-2 1553 2 3. North Carolina 24-5 1428 5 4. Duke (1) 25-4 1399 3 5. Tennessee 26-3 1366 7 6. Kentucky 24-5 1274 4 7. Michigan 26-4 1216 9 8. Texas Tech 24-5 1100 11 9. Michigan St. 23-6 1039 6 10. LSU 24-5 1005 13 11. Purdue 22-7 999 14 12. Houston 27-2 895 8 13. Kansas 22-7 798 15 14. Florida St. 23-6 702 18 15. Virginia Tech 22-6 668 20 16. Marquette 23-6 626 10 17. Nevada 26-3 579 12 18. Kansas St. 22-7 499 16 19. Buffalo 26-3 437 21 20. Cincinnati 25-4 408 23 21. Wisconsin 20-9 322 19 22. Wofford 26-4 269 24 23. Villanova 22-8 214 — 24. Maryland 21-9 207 17 25. UCF 22-6 48 —

Others receiving votes: Auburn 43, Mississippi St. 25, Iowa St. 21, Utah St. 17, VCU 14, Washington 14, Louisville 12, New Mexico St. 8, Baylor 7, Belmont 7, Old Dominion 3.

