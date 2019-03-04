Listen Live Sports

The Top Twenty Five

March 4, 2019
 
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through March 3, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:

Record Pts Prv
1. Gonzaga (42) 29-2 1578 1
2. Virginia (21) 26-2 1553 2
3. North Carolina 24-5 1428 5
4. Duke (1) 25-4 1399 3
5. Tennessee 26-3 1366 7
6. Kentucky 24-5 1274 4
7. Michigan 26-4 1216 9
8. Texas Tech 24-5 1100 11
9. Michigan St. 23-6 1039 6
10. LSU 24-5 1005 13
11. Purdue 22-7 999 14
12. Houston 27-2 895 8
13. Kansas 22-7 798 15
14. Florida St. 23-6 702 18
15. Virginia Tech 22-6 668 20
16. Marquette 23-6 626 10
17. Nevada 26-3 579 12
18. Kansas St. 22-7 499 16
19. Buffalo 26-3 437 21
20. Cincinnati 25-4 408 23
21. Wisconsin 20-9 322 19
22. Wofford 26-4 269 24
23. Villanova 22-8 214
24. Maryland 21-9 207 17
25. UCF 22-6 48

Others receiving votes: Auburn 43, Mississippi St. 25, Iowa St. 21, Utah St. 17, VCU 14, Washington 14, Louisville 12, New Mexico St. 8, Baylor 7, Belmont 7, Old Dominion 3.

