The Top Twenty Five

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through March 3, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:
|
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Gonzaga (42)
|29-2
|1578
|1
|2. Virginia (21)
|26-2
|1553
|2
|3. North Carolina
|24-5
|1428
|5
|4. Duke (1)
|25-4
|1399
|3
|5. Tennessee
|26-3
|1366
|7
|6. Kentucky
|24-5
|1274
|4
|7. Michigan
|26-4
|1216
|9
|8. Texas Tech
|24-5
|1100
|11
|9. Michigan St.
|23-6
|1039
|6
|10. LSU
|24-5
|1005
|13
|11. Purdue
|22-7
|999
|14
|12. Houston
|27-2
|895
|8
|13. Kansas
|22-7
|798
|15
|14. Florida St.
|23-6
|702
|18
|15. Virginia Tech
|22-6
|668
|20
|16. Marquette
|23-6
|626
|10
|17. Nevada
|26-3
|579
|12
|18. Kansas St.
|22-7
|499
|16
|19. Buffalo
|26-3
|437
|21
|20. Cincinnati
|25-4
|408
|23
|21. Wisconsin
|20-9
|322
|19
|22. Wofford
|26-4
|269
|24
|23. Villanova
|22-8
|214
|—
|24. Maryland
|21-9
|207
|17
|25. UCF
|22-6
|48
|—
Others receiving votes: Auburn 43, Mississippi St. 25, Iowa St. 21, Utah St. 17, VCU 14, Washington 14, Louisville 12, New Mexico St. 8, Baylor 7, Belmont 7, Old Dominion 3.
