The Top Twenty Five

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ men’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Mar. 17, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:
|
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Duke (58)
|29-5
|1592
|5
|2. Virginia (5)
|29-3
|1497
|2
|3. North Carolina
|27-6
|1453
|3
|4. Gonzaga (1)
|30-3
|1398
|1
|5. Michigan St.
|28-6
|1382
|6
|6. Tennessee
|29-5
|1270
|8
|7. Kentucky
|27-6
|1232
|4
|8. Michigan
|28-6
|1146
|10
|9. Texas Tech
|26-6
|1033
|7
|10. Florida St.
|27-7
|1017
|12
|11. Houston
|31-3
|933
|11
|12. LSU
|26-6
|886
|9
|13. Purdue
|23-9
|727
|13
|14. Auburn
|26-9
|665
|22
|15. Buffalo
|31-3
|608
|18
|16. Virginia Tech
|24-8
|595
|16
|17. Kansas
|25-9
|590
|17
|18. Kansas St
|25-8
|529
|15
|19. Wofford
|29-4
|385
|20
|20. Nevada
|29-4
|361
|14
|21. Wisconsin
|23-10
|339
|19
|22. Cincinnati
|28-6
|335
|24
|23. Villanova
|25-9
|306
|25
|24. Iowa St.
|23-11
|245
|–
|25. Utah St.
|28-6
|73
|–
Others receiving votes: Marquette 63, Maryland 55, Mississippi St. 35, Murray St. 12, New Mexico St. 11, UCF 9, Louisville 8, VCU 4, Seton Hall 3, Old Dominion 2, Liberty 1.
