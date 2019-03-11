The Women’s Top Twenty Five

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through March 10, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:
|
|Record
|Pts Prv
| 1. Baylor (28)
|30-1
|700
|1
| 2. UConn
|30-2
|663
|2
| 3. Notre Dame
|30-3
|652
|4
| 4. Mississippi St.
|30-2
|609
|5
| 5. Louisville
|29-3
|578
|3
| 6. Stanford
|28-4
|568
|7
| 7. Oregon
|29-4
|533
|6
| 8. Iowa
|26-6
|508
|10
| 9. Maryland
|28-4
|454
|8
|10. N.C. State
|26-5
|447
|9
|11. Oregon St.
|24-7
|360
|11
|12. Gonzaga
|27-3
|357
|14
|13. Iowa St.
|25-7
|309
|19
|13. Marquette
|25-6
|309
|17
|15. Syracuse
|24-8
|287
|18
|16. South Carolina
|21-9
|284
|12
|17. Texas A&M
|24-7
|279
|15
|18. Kentucky
|24-7
|262
|13
|19. Miami
|24-8
|234
|16
|20. UCLA
|20-12
|114
|25
|21. Drake
|25-5
|110
|22
|22. Texas
|23-9
|94
|21
|23. Arizona St.
|20-10
|91
|20
|24. Rice
|25-3
|85
|24
|25. Florida St.
|23-8
|77
|22
Others receiving votes: DePaul 34, South Dakota St. 33, South Dakota 22, Missouri 13, Florida Gulf Coast 10, BYU 9, Kansas St. 8, UCF 3, Boise St. 1, Quinnipiac 1, Rutgers 1, Wright St. 1.
