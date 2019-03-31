This Date In Baseball

April 1

1931 — Pitcher Virne Mitchell, 17, signed with the Chattanooga club of Tennessee, becoming the first woman to play for an otherwise all-male baseball team.

1972 — The first collective player’s strike in major league history began at 12:01 a.m. The strike lasted 12 days and canceled 86 games.

1989 — Jim McAllister of Glassboro State hit four home runs and drove in nine runs in four at-bats in a 21-5 five-inning rout of Delaware State.

1996 — Umpire John McSherry, 51, who planned to see doctors the next day about an irregular heartbeat, collapsed seven pitches into Cincinnati’s opener and died at a hospital about an hour later.

1970 — An investment group headed by Allen “Bud” Selig bought the Seattle pilots for $10.8 million.

1989 — A. Bartlett Giamatti took over as baseball commissioner.

2001 — The Toronto Blue Jays beat the Texas Rangers 8-1 as the major league baseball season opened in San Juan Puerto Rico.

2009 — Eastern Kentucky played Kentucky State in a baseball game on April Fools’ Day, and the result was no joke: EKU led 49-1 when the teams stopped it after five innings. EKU began substituting during its 22-run first inning.

2013 — Bryce Harper homered in his first two at-bats, Stephen Strasburg retired 19 batters in a row at one stretch, and the defending NL East champion Washington Nationals opened the season with a 2-0 victory over the Miami Marlins.

2013 — Clayton Kershaw launched his first career home run to break a scoreless tie in the eighth inning, then finished off a four-hitter that led the Los Angeles Dodgers over the San Francisco Giants 4-0 on opening day. Kershaw became the first pitcher in the majors to homer on opening day since Joe Magrane of St. Louis in 1988 and became the first pitcher to throw a shutout and hit a home run in an opener since Bob Lemon for Cleveland in 1953.

Today’s birthdays: David Dahl 25; Daniel Murphy 33.

