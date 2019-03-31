Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

This Date In Baseball

March 31, 2019 1:28 pm
 
2 min read
Share       

April 1

1931 — Pitcher Virne Mitchell, 17, signed with the Chattanooga club of Tennessee, becoming the first woman to play for an otherwise all-male baseball team.

1972 — The first collective player’s strike in major league history began at 12:01 a.m. The strike lasted 12 days and canceled 86 games.

1989 — Jim McAllister of Glassboro State hit four home runs and drove in nine runs in four at-bats in a 21-5 five-inning rout of Delaware State.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Data experts from DHS, Army and NOAA explore big data in government in this free webinar.

Advertisement

1996 — Umpire John McSherry, 51, who planned to see doctors the next day about an irregular heartbeat, collapsed seven pitches into Cincinnati’s opener and died at a hospital about an hour later.

1970 — An investment group headed by Allen “Bud” Selig bought the Seattle pilots for $10.8 million.

1989 — A. Bartlett Giamatti took over as baseball commissioner.

2001 — The Toronto Blue Jays beat the Texas Rangers 8-1 as the major league baseball season opened in San Juan Puerto Rico.

2009 — Eastern Kentucky played Kentucky State in a baseball game on April Fools’ Day, and the result was no joke: EKU led 49-1 when the teams stopped it after five innings. EKU began substituting during its 22-run first inning.

2013 — Bryce Harper homered in his first two at-bats, Stephen Strasburg retired 19 batters in a row at one stretch, and the defending NL East champion Washington Nationals opened the season with a 2-0 victory over the Miami Marlins.

2013 — Clayton Kershaw launched his first career home run to break a scoreless tie in the eighth inning, then finished off a four-hitter that led the Los Angeles Dodgers over the San Francisco Giants 4-0 on opening day. Kershaw became the first pitcher in the majors to homer on opening day since Joe Magrane of St. Louis in 1988 and became the first pitcher to throw a shutout and hit a home run in an opener since Bob Lemon for Cleveland in 1953.

Today’s birthdays: David Dahl 25; Daniel Murphy 33.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|10 ICIT Briefing: Harden Your Code. Enable...
4|10 Data Management Forum
4|10 7th Border Security & Intelligence...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US soldiers train in Germany for expert medical badge

Today in History

1933: FDR creates Civilian Conservation Corps

Get our daily newsletter.