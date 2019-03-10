This Week’s Top 25 Fared

1. Gonzaga (29-2) did not play.
2. Virginia (28-2) beat Syracuse 79-53; beat Louisville 73-68.
3. North Carolina (26-5) beat Boston College 79-66; beat No. 4 Duke 79-70.
4. Duke (26-5) beat Wake Forest 71-70; lost to No. 3 North Carolina 79-70.
5. Tennessee (27-4) beat Mississippi State 71-54; lost to Auburn 84-80.
6. Kentucky (26-5) beat Mississippi 80-76; beat Florida 66-57.
7. Michigan (26-5) lost to No. 9 Michigan State 75-63.
8. Texas Tech (26-5) beat Texas 70-51; beat Iowa State 80-73.
9. Michigan State (25-6) beat Nebraska 91-76; beat No. 7 Michigan 75-63.
10. LSU (26-5) beat Florida 79-78, OT; beat Vanderbilt 80-59.
11. Purdue (23-8) lost to Minnesota 73-69; beat Northwestern 70-57.
12. Houston (29-2) beat No. 20 Cincinnati 85-69.
13. Kansas (23-8) lost to Oklahoma 81-68; beat Baylor 78-70.
14. Florida State (25-6) beat No. 15 Virginia Tech 73-64, OT; beat Wake Forest 65-57.
15. Virginia Tech (23-7) lost to No. 14 Florida State 73-64, OT; beat Miami 84-70.
16. Marquette (23-8) lost to Seton Hall 73-64; lost to Georgetown 86-84.
17. Nevada (28-3) beat Air Force 90-79; beat San Diego State 81-53.
18. Kansas State (24-7) beat TCU 64-52; beat Oklahoma 68-53.
19. Buffalo (28-3) beat Ohio 82-79; beat Bowling Green 84-73.
20. Cincinnati (25-6) lost to No. 25 UCF 58-55; lost to No. 12 Houston 85-69.
21. Wisconsin (22-9) beat Iowa 65-45; beat Ohio State 73-67.
22. Wofford (27-4) beat VMI 99-72; beat ETSU 81-72.
23. Villanova (22-9) lost to Seton Hall 79-75.
24. Maryland (22-9) beat Minnesota 69-60.
25. UCF (23-7) beat No. 20 Cincinnati 58-55; lost to Temple 67-62.
