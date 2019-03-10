This Week’s Top 25 Fared

1. Gonzaga (29-2) did not play.

2. Virginia (28-2) beat Syracuse 79-53; beat Louisville 73-68.

3. North Carolina (26-5) beat Boston College 79-66; beat No. 4 Duke 79-70.

4. Duke (26-5) beat Wake Forest 71-70; lost to No. 3 North Carolina 79-70.

Advertisement

5. Tennessee (27-4) beat Mississippi State 71-54; lost to Auburn 84-80.

6. Kentucky (26-5) beat Mississippi 80-76; beat Florida 66-57.

7. Michigan (26-5) lost to No. 9 Michigan State 75-63.

8. Texas Tech (26-5) beat Texas 70-51; beat Iowa State 80-73.

9. Michigan State (25-6) beat Nebraska 91-76; beat No. 7 Michigan 75-63.

10. LSU (26-5) beat Florida 79-78, OT; beat Vanderbilt 80-59.

11. Purdue (23-8) lost to Minnesota 73-69; beat Northwestern 70-57.

12. Houston (29-2) beat No. 20 Cincinnati 85-69.

13. Kansas (23-8) lost to Oklahoma 81-68; beat Baylor 78-70.

14. Florida State (25-6) beat No. 15 Virginia Tech 73-64, OT; beat Wake Forest 65-57.

15. Virginia Tech (23-7) lost to No. 14 Florida State 73-64, OT; beat Miami 84-70.

16. Marquette (23-8) lost to Seton Hall 73-64; lost to Georgetown 86-84.

17. Nevada (28-3) beat Air Force 90-79; beat San Diego State 81-53.

18. Kansas State (24-7) beat TCU 64-52; beat Oklahoma 68-53.

19. Buffalo (28-3) beat Ohio 82-79; beat Bowling Green 84-73.

20. Cincinnati (25-6) lost to No. 25 UCF 58-55; lost to No. 12 Houston 85-69.

21. Wisconsin (22-9) beat Iowa 65-45; beat Ohio State 73-67.

22. Wofford (27-4) beat VMI 99-72; beat ETSU 81-72.

23. Villanova (22-9) lost to Seton Hall 79-75.

24. Maryland (22-9) beat Minnesota 69-60.

25. UCF (23-7) beat No. 20 Cincinnati 58-55; lost to Temple 67-62.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.